Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Dolphin Cared for Baby Whale for Years, Scientists Say this is the first known case

Dolphin mothers usually care for only one infant at a time.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 1, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dolphin Cared for Baby Whale for Years, Scientists Say this is the first known case
Dolphin mothers usually care for only one infant at a time.
Loading...

A bottlenose dolphin has “adopted” an “orphan” baby melon-headed whale in what scientists are describing as the first known case of its kind.

In 2014, after noticing that a bottlenose dolphin mother was caring for a different-looking male calf as well as her biological calf, researchers began studying the trio in coastal waters off French Polynesia.

The mysterious one-month-old’s beak was short and blunt compared to the slender ones found on bottlenose dolphins.

“Eventually, the scientists identified the orphan as a melon-headed whale—an entirely different species and genus of dolphin,” according to National Geographic.

“We were really excited to be able to witness such a rare phenomenon,” Pamela Carzon, the study’s lead author and scientific leader of the Groupe d’Etude des Mammiferes Marins de Polynesie, told the publication.

Carzon and her team filmed and photographed the unusual sight of the trio frequently swimming together as part of a long-term study of that began in 2009.

The lone melon-headed whale calf rarely left his new mom’s side and vied for her attention along with its adopted sibling.

Dolphin mothers usually care for only one infant at a time.

“The melon-headed whale was behaving exactly the same way as bottlenose dolphins,” Carzon, who reported the observations in June in the journal Ethology, said of the calf’s socializing with young dolphins.

The doting bottlenose dolphin mother dedicated nearly three years to the care of her adopted calf till April 2018, even while her biological calf disappeared for unknown reasons at one-and-a-half years old.

The only other such known case was reported in 2006 by University of São Paulo primatologist Patrícia Izar when he observed a group of capuchins caring for a baby marmoset. “At the time, we were really, really astonished,” she was quoted as saying.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram