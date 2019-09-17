Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Dolphins Are Becoming Resistant to Antibiotics, and Here’s Why It Should Bother Us

Dolphins are one of the friendliest aquatic creatures, and there’s something about them that is causing worry among experts.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dolphins Are Becoming Resistant to Antibiotics, and Here’s Why It Should Bother Us
Dolphins are one of the friendliest aquatic creatures, and there’s something about them that is causing worry among experts.
Loading...

Dolphins are one of the friendliest aquatic creatures, and there’s something about them that is causing worry among experts. According to a recent study published in the journal Aquatic Mammals has focused on how antibiotic resistance is on a rise among dolphins, mirroring the trend seen in humans.

The research was conducted by the researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in collaboration with Georgia Aquarium , the Medical University of South Carolina and Colorado State University. The study focused on antibiotic resistance among pathogens isolated from bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus) in Florida’s Indian River Lagoon. The samples were collected between 2003 and 2015.

Out of the 733 samples analysed from 171 dolphins, 88% contained a pathogen resistant to at least one antibiotic. The antibiotic to which the pathogens were most commonly resistant was erythromycin. It is to be noted that this antibiotic is used to treat chest infections, acne and sexually transmitted infections including chlamydia and syphilis. Another antibiotic resistance to the ciprofloxacin among E coli pathogens more than doubled over the period studied.

“Antibiotic resistance is one of the most significant risks to public health,” said Gregory Bossart, the chief veterinary officer at Georgia Aquarium and a co-author of the study. She added, “As resistance increases, the probability of successfully treating infections caused by common pathogens decreases.” At least 2 million people get an antibiotic-resistant infection in the US each year, and at least 23,000 people die as a result.

“This trend mirrors reports from human healthcare settings. Based on our findings, it is likely that these isolates from dolphins originated from a source where antibiotics were regularly used,” Bossart added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram