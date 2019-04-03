English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dolphins Could Go Extinct and Climate Change is to Blame, Finds Study
An analysis of the researchers revealed that the dolphins’ survival rate had fallen by 12 per cent following the heatwave of 2011.
An analysis of the researchers revealed that the dolphins’ survival rate had fallen by 12 per cent following the heatwave of 2011.
Loading...
Climate change may threaten the survival of of marine mammals such as dolphins, and have more far-reaching consequences for their conservation than previously thought, according to a study.
In early 2011, a heatwave caused the water temperatures to rise to more than four degrees above the annual average, said researchers from the University of Zurich (UZH) in Switzerland.
The extended period caused a substantial loss of seagrass, which drives the Shark Bay ecosystem, a UNESCO world heritage site in Western Australia.
Researchers from UZH have investigated how this environmental damage has affected survival and reproduction of dolphins.
They used long-term data on hundreds of animals collected over a ten-year period from 2007 to 2017.
Their analysis revealed that the dolphins’ survival rate had fallen by 12 per cent following the heatwave of 2011.
Moreover, female dolphins were giving birth to fewer calves — a phenomenon that lasted at least until 2017, researchers said.
“The extent of the negative influence of the heatwave surprised us,” said Sonja Wild, a former PhD candidate at the University of Leeds in the UK.
“It is particularly unusual that the reproductive success of females appears to have not returned to normal levels, even after six years,” Wild said in a statement.
There are several possible explanations for this phenomenon, for instance neglect of calves, increased newborn mortality, delayed sexual maturity or a combination thereof, but researchers have not yet been able to investigate them in detail.
Interestingly, the heatwave did not have the same effect on all dolphin groups, researchers said.
Dolphins that use sponges as tools — a socially learned foraging technique that helps dolphins to locate food in deep water — were not as badly affected as those that do not use this technique.
“Nevertheless, our work raises concerns that such sudden events might have quite negative long-term effects even in groups of marine mammals that are known to adapt usually well to novel environmental conditions,” said Wild.
The study shows for the first time that marine heatwaves not only affect organisms at lower levels of the food chain, but also might have considerable long-term consequences for the animals at the top, such as dolphins.
“Marine heatwaves are likely to occur more frequently in the future due to climate change,” said study leader Michael Krutzen, professor at the Department of Anthropology at UZH.
“This is worrying not only for the long-term prospects of marine mammal populations, but also for the entire oceanic ecosystems,” Krutzen said.
In early 2011, a heatwave caused the water temperatures to rise to more than four degrees above the annual average, said researchers from the University of Zurich (UZH) in Switzerland.
The extended period caused a substantial loss of seagrass, which drives the Shark Bay ecosystem, a UNESCO world heritage site in Western Australia.
Researchers from UZH have investigated how this environmental damage has affected survival and reproduction of dolphins.
They used long-term data on hundreds of animals collected over a ten-year period from 2007 to 2017.
Their analysis revealed that the dolphins’ survival rate had fallen by 12 per cent following the heatwave of 2011.
Moreover, female dolphins were giving birth to fewer calves — a phenomenon that lasted at least until 2017, researchers said.
“The extent of the negative influence of the heatwave surprised us,” said Sonja Wild, a former PhD candidate at the University of Leeds in the UK.
“It is particularly unusual that the reproductive success of females appears to have not returned to normal levels, even after six years,” Wild said in a statement.
There are several possible explanations for this phenomenon, for instance neglect of calves, increased newborn mortality, delayed sexual maturity or a combination thereof, but researchers have not yet been able to investigate them in detail.
Interestingly, the heatwave did not have the same effect on all dolphin groups, researchers said.
Dolphins that use sponges as tools — a socially learned foraging technique that helps dolphins to locate food in deep water — were not as badly affected as those that do not use this technique.
“Nevertheless, our work raises concerns that such sudden events might have quite negative long-term effects even in groups of marine mammals that are known to adapt usually well to novel environmental conditions,” said Wild.
The study shows for the first time that marine heatwaves not only affect organisms at lower levels of the food chain, but also might have considerable long-term consequences for the animals at the top, such as dolphins.
“Marine heatwaves are likely to occur more frequently in the future due to climate change,” said study leader Michael Krutzen, professor at the Department of Anthropology at UZH.
“This is worrying not only for the long-term prospects of marine mammal populations, but also for the entire oceanic ecosystems,” Krutzen said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Dances With Imtiaz Ali to Love Aaj Kal Song at Wrap-up Party, Misses Sara Ali Khan
- Apple to Launch iPhones With 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch And 6.67-inch OLED Displays in 2020
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
- Here's Why Inflatable, Giant 'Boob Balloons' are Popping up Across London
- Royal Enfield to Invest Rs 700 Crore in 2019-20
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results