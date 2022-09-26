Dolphins Put On a Spectacular Surfing Show, Internet Finds it 'Relaxing'

What is more mesmerizing than witnessing dolphins surfing with the waves? One such video has surfaced on the internet that gives a sneak peek of dolphins putting on a spectacular surfing show in strong sea waves. Shared by a user named Buitengebieden on Twitter, the caption of the post reads, “Dolphins surfing a wave…” The Twitter user gave credits to Jaimen Hudson for filming the mesmerizing video.

The 28-second clip opens with a number of dolphins surfing a giant wave in the ocean. After a few frames, they can be seen swimming in the opposite direction. The pleasant video is surely a treat to the eyes. Watch here:

As soon as the video was shared online, it went viral and social media users are loving it. One of them shared their experience and wrote, “I have seen this only two times growing up in California…it is an amazing sight and rare to see…so if you ever get a chance to see it in person enjoy every second because it doesn’t last long.”

Another said, “I’ve seen this before and watch it as it helps me relax.”

“What an incredible sight to witness, truly awesome. Hope this brightens your day with such wonder!” commented a user.

Another said, “My brain becomes at rest looking at these beautiful dolphins surfing the waves, mare tranquilitatis.”

One of the cyber surfers also commented, “You made my day with this clip, thanks!”

The 28-second-video has garnered more than one million views and the video has been re-tweeted by more than 6,000 micro-blogging site users.

Dolphins are known for their intelligence, playful and friendly nature. They are also the epitome of compassion towards others. Earlier a video had surfaced over the internet of a dolphin saving a dog. In the snippet, the aquatic animal saved the drowning dog and carried it on its back to reach safely on the ship. After a brief interaction between them, the dolphin returned on its way.

