Dolphins Put on a Stunning Show as They Swim in Bioluminescence Near California Coast

In a completely unexpected and surprising way, dolphins have made the most special night for the photographer Patrick Coyne. The artist, along with his friend Ryan Lawler, decided to take out an inflatable boat around Newport coast in California.







Little did he know that the night will shower him with an unbelievable sight. Both the friends hoped to see some illuminating creatures in the glowing seawater. For the unversed, the bioluminescence near the Newport Beach’s coast has been in news for some time for its neon blue waters.







However, the disappointed friends could not spot anything and decided to head back to the harbour. The gloominess went off suddenly when they spotted dolphins swimming in neon blue waters just next to their inflatable boat.







Their bodies were lit up due to the algae present in the water, giving up a bright blue colour. The rare sight was captured in a video by the photographer.





