Dolphins Put on a Stunning Show as They Swim in Bioluminescence Near California Coast

Bioluminescence is caused when a certain kind of plankton glows on sensing disturbance in the water.

In a completely unexpected and surprising way, dolphins have made the most special night for the photographer Patrick Coyne. The artist, along with his friend Ryan Lawler, decided to take out an inflatable boat around Newport coast in California.


Little did he know that the night will shower him with an unbelievable sight. Both the friends hoped to see some illuminating creatures in the glowing seawater. For the unversed, the bioluminescence near the Newport Beach’s coast has been in news for some time for its neon blue waters.


However, the disappointed friends could not spot anything and decided to head back to the harbour. The gloominess went off suddenly when they spotted dolphins swimming in neon blue waters just next to their inflatable boat.


Their bodies were lit up due to the algae present in the water, giving up a bright blue colour. The rare sight was captured in a video by the photographer.



In his post on Instagram, Coyne explained, “This was by far the most challenging video I’ve shot for a number of reasons. The bioluminescence has sweet spots to where it shows up and then fades away so while on the water it’s impossible to just find it”.


View this post on Instagram

Last night was truly one of the most magical nights of my life. Capt. Ryan @lawofthelandnsea of @newportcoastaladventure invited me along to capture rare video of Dolphins swimming in bioluminescence. The first time I saw this actually filmed was a few months back while watching a Night on Earth documentary on Netflix. The second I saw that footage it became a dream of mine to one day capture something similar and that’s exactly what we did. This was by far the most challenging video I’ve shot for a number of reason. For starters the bioluminescence has sweet spots to where it shows up and then fades away so while on the water it’s impossible to just find it. Not only that but actually finding any type of animal in pitch black is just so ridiculously hard. Conditions have to be absolutely perfect for the bioluminescence to show up and to have an animal swim through it so we can film it. On top of all that just trying to nail the focus at such a wide aperture with something moving in the water was a nightmare. We were out for a few hours and on our final stretch back we finally had 2 Dolphins pop up to start the incredible glowing show. A few minutes later and we were greeted by a few more which was insane. I’m honestly still processing this all and I can’t thank @newportcoastaladventure enough for having me out because without them none of this would be possible. Be sure to check our their edit from last night as well! I hope you all enjoy this video. ——————————————————————————— Shot on a Sony a7Sii with a Rokinon 35mm Cine DS T1.5 Len. Shutter speed: 1/50 Aperture T2 ISO 80,000

A post shared by Patrick Coyne (@patrickc_la) on



For those who are unaware, bioluminescence is caused when a certain kind of plankton glows on sensing disturbance in the water. According to scientists, this light is supposed to scare off the predators or to invite larger predators to eat the plankton’s predators.

