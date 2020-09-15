Dolphins to Olive Turtles, Rare Animals Enjoy the Freedom of a Quieter World in Pandemic

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, there are various cases of rare and endangered species being spotted in different public places.

While humans are staying indoors, the wild animals are wandering around the cities in different parts of the world. Though it’s amusing and thrilling to see the wild animals out in the streets, many also claimed to be frightened that it might hurt the people. Moreover, social media users have posted pictures of the animals roaming around the human population.

Wolverine in Washington state’s Long Beach Peninsula

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) had got two pictures of a wolverine walking down a road near Long Beach Peninsula. The pictures were submitted by a person who captured the image of the animal.

The department also confirmed that a wolverine was found eating the carcass of a marine animal that washed ashore in another case in May 2020.

Olive Turtle Nesting in Odisha

Mass nesting of Olive Turtle was found in Odisha’s Rushikulya Beach in the daytime, which is uncommon. Such a beautiful phenomenon was witnessed after 2015 in the state. Less number of tourists visiting the beach due to the ongoing pandemic has made the turtles come out of their safe abode.

Nilgiri Marten in Western Ghats

The video of aboriginal and endemic Nilgiri Marten captured on camera has gone viral on Twitter. It is the only marten species found in India and lives in the hills of the Nilgiris and the Western Ghats.

The Nilgiri marten captured on camera was previously thought to be the black Panther but later confirmed as a Nilgiri Maten by an IFS officer.

This not a black Panther which might excite you. This is Nilgiri marten, an arboreal endemic and endangered animal to smaller pockets of Western Ghats. This is the only Marten species available in South India. pic.twitter.com/iGNKi29tqD — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) August 11, 2020

Civet walks on Zebra Crossing

A tiny civet was seen at the zebra crossing in Meppayur, Kozhikode during the lockdown. The authorities said that it might have come from the forest of Western Ghats.

Dolphins in Mumbai’s Marine Drive

Dolphins were reported to be seen in the waters of Marine Drive and Malabar Hill after decades during the current lockdown. Fishing and other human activities have made them be seen afar from the beach.