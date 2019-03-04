High Society: Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart to Advise Cannabis Company

Hemp and CBD: It's a good thing. Just ask Martha Stewart.Stewart is joining the Canadian marijuana company Canopy Growth (CGC) as an adviser to help develop products derived from cannabis for people and animals."I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living," Stewart said in a release.The pair's first project will offer "sensible products for people's beloved pets," Stewart added.Canopy Growth, which is backed by a multi-billion dollar investment from Corona owner Constellation Brands (STZ), announced the deal Thursday with Sequential Brands Group (SQBG), the consumer company that bought Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia in 2015."As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we're talking about," said Canopy Growth co-CEO Bruce Linton. "Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings."Canopy Growth intends to spend between $100 million and $150 million to help set up a so-called Hemp Industrial Park in upstate New York, an investment that Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, a Democrat, has said could create hundreds of jobs.The company already partners with Martha Stewart's friend Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg. The rapper has an investing firm called Casa Verde Capital that focuses on cannabis startups.Canopy Growth's Tweed Inc. subsidiary struck a deal with Broadus in 2016 to market the Leafs by Snoop brand of cannabis products.Stewart and Broadus also host a cooking and lifestyle show called Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1.