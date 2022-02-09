Domino's India Issues Apology Over Pakistan Handle's 'Kashmir Solidarity' Post

Domino’s India is the latest brand to have apologised over a post made by its Pakistan arm on social media that expressed “solidarity with Kashmir". The company had been facing boycott calls on Twitter yesterday amid outrage over the issue. On Tuesday, Domino’s issued an apology, stating the brand’s commitment to the Indian market, “having called it home for more than 25 years". The post said that Domino’s India has utmost respect for the people of India, and the country’s culture and spirit of nationalism. It added, We regret and apologise for the unsolicited social media post published on Domino’s social media handles outside the country."

“This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer," Domino’s India tweeted along with the post expressing their apology.

This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer. pic.twitter.com/8II6XuLxb0— dominos_india (@dominos_india) February 8, 2022

This comes amid India summoning the South Korean ambassador over the Hyundai issue. Economic Times reported that India lodged a strong protest over the brand’s Pakistan arm’s social media post similar to that of Domino’s. South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong was also reported to have expressed regret during a telephonic conversation with Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Yesterday, Domino’s had been one of several MNCs facing boycott calls on Twitter over their Pakistan handles’ posts on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Among them were KFC and Pizza Hut. “We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day to realise their right to freedom," KFC had posted. “We stand with you - Kashmir Solidarity Day’ said Pizza Hut Pak handle. Indian consumers called for a boycott of these eateries after their posts surfaced in social media. This came soon after Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors were being boycotted for the same reason.

Hyundai has already issued two apologies over the issue. Hyundai Pakistan had shared a message that expressed “solidarity with Kashmiri brothers in their fight for freedom." The post created a social media uproar with Indians boycotting the South Korean car manufacturer. In response, the company had issued an apology which was found to be inadequate by their clientele. As the outrage refused to die down, the Hyundai India Twitter handle issued a second apology statement which stated that “the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts."

