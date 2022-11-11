Domino's Pizza's Offer Rubs Salt Into Wounds After India Lose By 10 Wickets

Pizza chain Domino’s offered a free garlic bread on every wicket taken by team India during the T20 World Cup semi-final in which England crushed India by 10 wickets. England openers Jos Butler and Alex Hales hammered Indian bowlers all over the park, chasing the target of 169 in just 16 overs. Team India has now crashed out of the World Cup and the final will be played between England and Pakistan on Sunday, November 13. Amid all the memes and disappointing performance by team India, fans were even more upset to see Domino’s offer. It was sent as a mobile phone notification which read, “Har wicket pe free garlic bread.”

As per the image, the customers could use “FREEGB” to avail a free garlic bread with their orders for every wicket taken by the Men in Blue.

“What a scam,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m confused!!! Marketing or Sarcasm.”

There were many other brands which trolled team India for losing against England. Myntra, India’s biggest online fashion brand shared an image of what they called KL Rahul’s tshirt. “Out of this world,” read the tshirt. This came in as KL Rahul scored 5 runs in 5 balls and got out in the second over. Many fans, however, did not like this mocking of an India player and came forward in his support.

Guinness World Records took to their official twitter handle and wrote, “Easiest run chase in history?”

India had started off on strong footing but the bitter defeat sent Cricket Twitter into a downward spiral. As Pakistani fans, whose team made a stunning turnaround during the course of the tournament, watch on with glee, it was game over on Indian cricket Twitter. The loss is being mourned in memes.

This also quashes anticipation for a India vs Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan reached the finals of a

T20 World Cup following a wait of 13 long years after being down and out in its 2022 edition. With the elimination alarms blaring early on, Babar Azam’s team showed immense character and grit thereafter. Three consecutive wins later and a shocking victory of Netherlands over South Africa paved the way for the Green Army to march to the semi-final on Wednesday.

