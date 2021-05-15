Dominos 'Saluting' Its 'Food Soldier' for Dropping off Delivery during Kolkata's Heavy Flood Leaves Twitter Divided

Online food delivery has been a boon for many during the lockdown imposed in many states. In such a situation, the delivery men for any eatery work their hardest in order to make sure that the customers are fed, even during trying times. Apart from the current risk of getting infected during the Covid-19 pandemic, they also battle adverse weather conditions to deliver the orders. One such picture of a delivery boy dropping off an order in the midst of bad weather has been doing the rounds of the internet.

The photo comes from Kolkata where a city-based pizza delivery boy braved heavy rains earlier this week to serve a customer.

Domino’s Pizza, a multinational pizza restaurant chain, shared a click of their delivery “food soldier", Shovon Ghosh, on their official Twitter handle and appreciated him for the act while fighting all odds. In the photograph, Shovon can be seen standing with a parcel in a street while being knee-deep in water amid a heavy downpour on May 12. The West Bengal capital has witnessed heavy rains over the past few days.

A Soldier is never off duty! Ours come in blue and deliver hot, fresh & safe meals powering through the rains of Kolkata! We salute the service of our #DominosFoodSoldier Mr Shovon Ghosh who ensured that our stranded customer received their food even in such adverse conditions! pic.twitter.com/0xc6yTvn0S— dominos_india (@dominos_india) May 12, 2021

Since being shared, the post has gone viral with several likes and retweets but it also sparked a debate. In the comments section, the internet can be seen divided over the issue. While many netizens applauded the food delivery person for his dedication towards work, several others were not impressed and instead schooled Domino’s for making him work amid such weather conditions. They slammed the company, accusing it of “exploitation of labour”.

Such delivery specialists are making life bearable amid the COVID-19 crisis. Massive respect.— IAMprady (@PradyXL) May 12, 2021

Yes. You guys are doing a very good job. Keep it up— Pradeep Marwaha (@PradeepMarwaha8) May 13, 2021

God Bless. अन्नदाता सुखी भव: 🙏— Harry (@GreatPunekar) May 12, 2021

"Look how we are exploiting our employees and using their story to gain points on the internet"— Raj (@vegbiriyani) May 12, 2021

This is clear exploitation of labour !— . (@chaicharsy) May 13, 2021

Several others also felt that customers should not expect pizza delivery amid such heavy rains.

Give him a bonus— Somesh Gupta (@the_somesh) May 13, 2021

Good for the brand of @dominos_india but bad for the delivery man called DominofoodSoldier being in a such bad hazardous environment. We respect the man, not Domino's. And please be considerate while ordering, Delivery man's safety is more important than craving pizza.— ashishbmt (@ashishbmt) May 12, 2021

Of late, there have been viral posts depicting how the food delivery people are exploited in such situations and then their act is given the name of bravery.

Since lockdown had been first imposed across the country last year, many ready-made meal kits have also gained popularity. People stranded at their homes can self-assemble the kits and whip up a meal.

