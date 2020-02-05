Domino's Unveils Pizza Engagement Ring Worth More Than Rs 6 Lakh Before Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s week, if you have the courage to pop the big question to the love of your life, Domino’s will arrange the ring for you.

Domino’s Australia just unveiled an engagement ring worth $9,000 for “one lucky pizza lover”. The expensive ring has a pizza slice on top of it made out of 'cheese' and 'pepperoni' rubies and has been designed by Domino's.

Does someone have a 'pizza' your heart? We're giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to pop the question with this diamond pizza slice engagement ring! https://t.co/QmHvP84I8I #pizza #engagementring pic.twitter.com/tG4G5DdwNc — Domino's Australia (@Dominos_AU) February 3, 2020

The 18-carat yellow and white gold jewelry weighs more than one carat and will be donned by some lucky pizza fan.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Domino's Chief Marketing Officer Allan Collins pointed out to the many “great love stories” that started over a “slice”

Bringing the importance of pizza in relationships, he drew attention to the “many awkward dates” that have been saved by the “arrival of the pizza”.

He further said, “Pizza is made to be shared with the ones we love, so this year we want to honour that with something really special and help create the greatest, if not the cheesiest, proposal ever.”

In order to have a chance at winning the pizza engagement ring, applicants need to submit a 30-second video clip in which they explain how they would involve a Domino's pizza in their engagement.

Entries will be accepted till February 12 and the winner will be announced covertly, so that their significant other does not come to know of the plan.

The marketing officer added that the firm will not only bring the prize-winning plan to life, but also gift the couple the coveted pizza ring.

