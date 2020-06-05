Don Lewis’s Will was Forged, Claims Cop Probing Multi-millionaire's Missing Case

Chad Chronister, the sheriff in-charge of Carole Baskin’s missing husband Don Lewis case has revealed that the signatures on Lewis’ multi-millionaire will was a ‘100 percent a forgery’.







Chroninster said that there is nothing much they can do about the forgery as it has passed the statute of limitation. He added that the case of the sudden disappearance of the American Big Cat Rescue founder is still open.

“They called in some experts to say the will was a forgery, but I had already told them that two months ago,' he told the Daily Mail.







Lewis was the owner of Wildlife on Easy Street in Florida and he went missing in 1997. After the death, his second wife Carole turned up with his will and power of attorney, giving her complete control of Lewis’ $5 million estate, the report added.

This news comes days after Carole was granted the control of Netflix’s Tiger King fame Joe Exotic’s Oklahoma zoo.







The rivalry between Carole and Exotic goes a long way. Exotic has even accused Carole of being involved in the sudden disappearance of Lewis.

Earlier, Lewis’ former attorney Joseph Fritz had claimed that his client’s signature was forged on both the documents. He went on to add that he believes that Lewis’ signature was traced from his marriage certificate.



