Video of Donald 'Peshwa' Trump Dancing to Bajirao Mastani Song Has Taken Twitter by Storm
Move over Ranveer Singh, Peshwa Warrior Trump is here.
The video, dubbed 'Peshwa Trump' is a Photoshopped clip in which Trump's face has been edited in place of actor Ranveer Singh's face in the song called 'Malhari'. The edited video features Trump's smiling face even as he as the Peshwa dances and makes merry throughout the song.
Peshwa Warrior Trump#DonaldTrump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/s9JOb5e7DR— mad-liberals (@mad_liberals) February 20, 2019
The video, shared on Twitter by an anonymous page called 'Mad-Liberals', has gone wildly viral on Twitter with over 353,000 views. While many people did not understand the reference or had even known about Bajirao Peshwa or Ranveer Singh, the video did not fail to leave a mark. Both fans of Bollywood as well as Trump enjoyed the clip and had a good laugh Peshwa Trump. Many also complimented the talented video editor who had done such a clan job of Photoshopping the President's face on the hunky body of Singh dressed in traditional, period Marathi costume.
What this need is edited heads of other republicans on other people.— Srdjan Damjanovic (@srdjandjdam) February 21, 2019
February 21, 2019
That feeling that you have when you know it’s going to be a good week... https://t.co/EPVIEehtCU— Graeme (@TheRealGString) February 25, 2019
Wow! Cool and weird all at the same time lol https://t.co/nHWMPWwikq— Kj77 (@Kj7772992129) February 25, 2019
No matter your political persuasion, this is just creative and hilarious. H/t @triggerasaurus4 https://t.co/CXzNb1BojI— Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) February 25, 2019
I have no idea what on earth this is but it's frickin' awesome! @dashtalksmovies u know the movie? https://t.co/z8KY8foM43— Alwyn Lau (@alwyn_lau) February 25, 2019
I do quite a lot of video editing for my youtube videos, and I can see the effort that must have gone into making this, and syncing all the head movements. Brilliant effort.— Sahaj Arora (@sahajtloi) February 22, 2019
Hats off to your creativity https://t.co/MQzYGetWzt— harindra chaudhary (@harindrayoga) February 25, 2019
And the Oscar for best Male lead in a musical goes to...#Oscars #justdoit https://t.co/3w0ja3hNjX— Mike Dodor (@Thedodes) February 25, 2019
Bajiirao Mastani is a 2015 perido-film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. The film depicts the life and times of Peshwa Baji Rao, the Marathi General of the Maratha Empire. He served as the ruler of the fifth Maratha Chhatrapati Shahu from 1720 until his death.
