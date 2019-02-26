LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Video of Donald 'Peshwa' Trump Dancing to Bajirao Mastani Song Has Taken Twitter by Storm

Bajiirao Mastani is a 2015 perido-film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

News18.com

Updated:February 26, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Video of Donald 'Peshwa' Trump Dancing to Bajirao Mastani Song Has Taken Twitter by Storm
Move over Ranveer Singh, Peshwa Warrior Trump is here.
Loading...
The internet is often filled with weird, hilarious things. Be it auto-tuned videos of serenading cats or Photoshopped memes, it never runs out of things to entertain. And now, a new video featuring social media's favourite world leader Donald Trump dancing to the Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani's popular Hindi song is positively cracking people up.

The video, dubbed 'Peshwa Trump' is a Photoshopped clip in which Trump's face has been edited in place of actor Ranveer Singh's face in the song called 'Malhari'. The edited video features Trump's smiling face even as he as the Peshwa dances and makes merry throughout the song.




The video, shared on Twitter by an anonymous page called 'Mad-Liberals', has gone wildly viral on Twitter with over 353,000 views. While many people did not understand the reference or had even known about Bajirao Peshwa or Ranveer Singh, the video did not fail to leave a mark. Both fans of Bollywood as well as Trump enjoyed the clip and had a good laugh Peshwa Trump. Many also complimented the talented video editor who had done such a clan job of Photoshopping the President's face on the hunky body of Singh dressed in traditional, period Marathi costume.




























Bajiirao Mastani is a 2015 perido-film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. The film depicts the life and times of Peshwa Baji Rao, the Marathi General of the Maratha Empire. He served as the ruler of the fifth Maratha Chhatrapati Shahu from 1720 until his death.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram