Donald Trump Asks FBI to 'Get Them' after Portland Protesters Topple Statue of Abraham Lincoln

United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter denounce demonstrators in Portland, Oregon who got violent on Sunday night and overturned statues of former Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln in protest to Columbus Day.

Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage, in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, a polarizing figure who Native American advocates have said spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations in the Americas.

Historians have said Roosevelt expressed hostility toward Native Americans, once saying: I dont go so far as to think that the only good Indians are dead Indians, but I believe nine out of every 10 are …

Protesters spray-painted Dakota 38 on the base of Lincoln’s statue, referencing the 38 Dakota men Lincoln approved to have hanged after the men were involved in a violent conflict with white settlers in Minnesota.

On Monday, Trump took to Twitter to share a video of Lincoln's toppled statue as it lay face down in the ground. "These are Biden Fools. ANTIFA RADICALS. Get them FBI, and get them now!", Trump tweeted.

These are Biden fools. ANTIFA RADICALS. Get them FBI, and get them now! https://t.co/RI9fH6sC1g — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Trump's tweet, got a lot of responses. While many applauded the call to the FBI against the vandals, others called out Trump for taking names and unfairly invoking Biden's name. Many also pointed out that Trump had not had similar responses against right-wing violence or threats from white supremacists.

Trump has blamed anti-fascist protesters and the far-left for the ongoing protests in Portland, Oregon, where an ongoing battle between state police forces and protesters has made headlines since May when protests first started after the killing of George Floyd.