Donald Trump Blamed China (Again) for Coronavirus, #KungFluvirus Trends on India Twitter

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
After 'Chinese Virus,' US President Donald Trump now called the new novel coronavirus pandemic, which has swept across the globe, the 'Kung Flu.'

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, China and has been largely speculated to have originated from a wet-seafood market in the same city. However, as the pandemic spread to other countries, the United States of America has been the most affected - both in highest number of fatalities, as well as the maximum number of positive cases.

In a re-election campaign rally in Tulsa, Trump said that COVID-19 is a disease which has more names than any other disease in history.

"I can name - Kung flu. I can name 19 different versions of names. Many calls it a virus, which it is. Many calls it a flu. What difference. I think we have 19 or 20 versions of the name," said Trump.

Trump's new name for the virus is a play on the ancient martial arts practice, Kung Fu.

Soon after, on Indian Twitter, many put out their racist comments. They seem to agree with Trump, resorting to calling China the same name.

#KungFluvirus even became a Twitter trend in India.












The maximum number of the people using the hashtag were however, in replies to Global Times' tweets, on India-China relations after the clash at Galwan Valley. Global Times is a daily tabloid newspaper under the Chinese Communist Party.




On June 15th, at least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in violent face-off with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

This was the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while more than 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

After the brief border war in 1962 and have not been able to settle their border despite two decades of talks. Both claim thousands of kilometres of territory and patrols along the undemarcated Line of Actual Control - the de-facto border - often run into each other, leading to tensions.

