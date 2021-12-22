Former US President Donald Trump was booed by supporters in Dallas when he revealed that he got a booster dose. It happened during the live show of The History Tour, while in conversation with ex-Fox News presenter Bill O’Reilly, who said that he also got a third dose. “Both the president and I are vaxxed, and did you get the booster,” O’Reilly asked Trump, who said “yes.” When his fans showed their disapproval, Trump quickly said, “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t. Don’t- no, there’s a very tiny group over there.” The revelation comes in the wake of Trump telling The Wall Street Journal earlier that he “probably won’t get the booster dose.”

O’Reilly also told NewsNation that he consoled Trump who was upset at being booed at by supporters. In the same episode, Trump urged the crowd to “take credit” for the vaccines as what “we’ve done is historic.” In the same breath, he also told followers that they shouldn’t be forced to get jabbed.

They are not boo-ing, they're saying booo…ster https://t.co/UB82yWfKml— Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) December 20, 2021

Some users compared it to a “Frankenstein” moment when Victor loses control of the monster he created.

It's a Frankenstein moment when not even Victor can control the monster he made— mac steele (@mac__steele) December 20, 2021

Dump got booed by his own minions for admitting he got boostedHe’s created a Frankenstein he can no longer contain https://t.co/FLWrP2TwoB — Lindy Li (@lindyli) December 20, 2021

He had to pause to decide if he was going to lie or tell the truth.— Mary (@onward22) December 20, 2021

Others were outraged at his hypocritical stand on vaccinations.

This is an important tweet to pass around. People need to know that the leaders and pundits affiliated with the freedom narrative have themselves chosen to be vaxxed and boosted.— Lainey (@realLainey) December 20, 2021

This is the funniest thing about Trump supporters being so deeply & foolishly anti-vax. Vaccine was whipped up under Trump administration and Trump is fully vaccinated and has several times now told his followers they should get vaccinated too. ALL YOUR DUMB HEROES GOT THE SHOTS. https://t.co/irxq91omUQ— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) December 20, 2021

He’s literally been pro vax since the jump. I love how at the end of this video he basically says: “you don’t have to take the vaccine, but you & we should definitely take credit for the vaccine.”. Lawd have mercy.— AndyCleves | Gun. (@AndyCleves_) December 20, 2021

Here's a FUN FACT for the millions of angry trump supporters who refuse to get vaccinated:trump is fully vaccinated.trump got the booster.pic.twitter.com/b45O1CWe8B — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 20, 2021

Of course he has. He's taking every single advantage money can buy. He'll make sure he's fine, don't worry. He's not going to die for a cause. His followers are. The only cause he cares about is he himself.— Christian Bohnenkamp (@BHNNKMP) December 20, 2021

Trump kept himself safe while telling others to do the opposite this whole time. He’s truly a vile human being. https://t.co/yanueCGGyH— Carter Elliott, IV (@CarterElliottIV) December 20, 2021

Bill, are they booing me?No! They're saying "boo-sters! Boo-sters!" https://t.co/6iIkTs1WZp — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 20, 2021

Trump and wife Melania had gotten vaccinated without any public announcement before the end of his term in January, according to a New York Times report. While other American leaders like President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris got their shots snapped by the media, Trump has never encouraged the public to get vaccinated until in February 2021, says a report by Newsweek.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.