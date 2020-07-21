Donald Trump Brags About 'Acing' the Cognitive Test But the Internet is Not Buying it

US President Donald Trump sat down with Chris Wallace of Fox News for an interview at the White House on Sunday. While the interview touched upon several issues, including the ongoing pandemic and Trump’s election campaigns, the focus drifted to Trump’s cognitive test.

Trump took Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA), which was directed to him during the screening of his annual physical exam in 2018. The US President had been boasting of having “aced” the test and claimed doctors were “very surprised” by his "unbelievable" results.

During the interview on Sunday, Wallace revealed that he undertook the test after Trump spoke of it and claimed that the test was as easy as identifying an elephant from an image. Trump refuted the television anchor’s claims saying it is just a misrepresentation. He added that the first few questions could seem easy but it gets difficult towards the end especially the last five.

“I’ll bet you couldn’t. They get very hard,” Trump says in the interview.

Now, the exchange between Trump and the journalist has been lauded online for providing some incredibly awkward moments for comedy.

A number of excerpts from the video have caused a buzz on the internet leaving netizens in splits over Trump’s responses. The best reactions include sarcasm-infused comments and memes on Trump’s idea of the test being so hard.

The funniest part of this clip from Trump’s #FoxNewsSunday interview with Chris Wallace is that he confirms that he was given the test where you have to identify an 🐘 but then claims the test gets really hard after that. He’s like a 5-year-old. pic.twitter.com/EQq5QOQDOI — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 19, 2020

All really hard exams begin with elephant identification. — DN Hinman (@pax3095) July 19, 2020

Chris Wallace: You said ‘children are taught in school to hate our country.’ Where do you see that?Trump: I just... look at school. I watch... I read... Look at the stuff. pic.twitter.com/tyxMd45nvl — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 19, 2020

Very last question on test:Say the date, day of the week, where you are, and in what city — John Q (No, not *that* Q) (@jantonyq) July 20, 2020

Trump had scored a 30-on-30 and the physicians overlooking the screening had confirmed Trump had no cognitive issues.