Donald Trump Called India 'Filthy' in US Presidential Debate and Indians are Not Here For It

Donald Trump just called India, "filthy."

Well, more specifically, he called our air filthy.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described the air in India and China as "filthy" as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change. At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the United States.

"Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India -- it's filthy. The air is filthy," Trump said at the debate in Nashville.

The comment also came moments after Donald Trump said he wasn't a racist. Trump has also pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, which aims to cap global warming "well below" two degrees Celsius.

The irony of the comment aside, the remark did not go down too well with desis on social media.

"Look at India, its FILTHY."- #DonaldTrump Only an arrogant racist with a dirty mind can speak like this about my country. — Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) October 23, 2020

"Look at #India, it is FILTHY" this what Donald Trump stated in #PresidentialDebate2020. @PMOIndia are you listening? — RizNash (@Ithefarhan) October 23, 2020

What is the end result of all those USA visits by Modi,of the hand holding extreme bonhomie photo ops with Donald,of Howdy Modi & Namaste Trump events,of all compromises made by Modi in front of USA?Trump calls India "FILTHY" and how.How will Indians tolerate this insult? pic.twitter.com/adbuZvwwxv — Vinay Kumar Dokania 🇮🇳 🖐️ (@VinayDokania) October 23, 2020

" India is filthy"- Donald Trump. What do u think @narendramodi ?#Debates2020 — Wasim Chowdhury (@nickchowdhury0) October 23, 2020

"Look at India, its FILTHY."- Donald TrumpThis is what Trump thinks of our home country. He does not respect us.#IndiansForBiden — Indians for Biden (@IndiansBiden) October 23, 2020

“Look at India. It’s filthy.”Well, looks like Donald Trump can kiss the Desi vote goodbye. — Mitali Modi (@mmodi93) October 23, 2020

"Look at India; it's filthy." -- Donald Trump making wonderful progress in American foreign relations.#Debates2020 — L.D. Burnett (@LDBurnett) October 23, 2020

Look at India’s air it’s filthy.. says @realDonaldTrump while talking about climate change.. Damn !! His friend @narendramodi would be unhappy in hearing this — Avinash Kalla (@avinashkalla) October 23, 2020

Another flattering mention of India by Donald Trump calling it “filthy” alongside China and Russia on climate change and air pollution. #Debates2020 — Niha Masih (@NihaMasih) October 23, 2020

Some pointed out that Trump calling India 'filthy' wasn't wrong, factually. India's air quality indeed is terrible, and every winter brings with it a lower AQI.

There is no point fulminating over Donald Trump's comment that India's air is filthy.It's true.'State of Global Air' report for 2019 released a couple of days backhttps://t.co/16vWAv2uHT — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) October 23, 2020

In February this year, Donald Trump was in India for a rally, and visited iconic places such as the Taj Mahal.