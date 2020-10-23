News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Buzz
2-MIN READ

Donald Trump Called India 'Filthy' in US Presidential Debate and Indians are Not Here For It

Image credits: Twitter.

Image credits: Twitter.

'Look at India -- it's filthy. The air is filthy,' Trump said at the US Presidential debate in Nashville.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Donald Trump just called India, "filthy."

Well, more specifically, he called our air filthy.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described the air in India and China as "filthy" as he denounced Democratic rival Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change. At their second and final presidential debate, Trump renewed his criticism that action on climate change was unfair to the United States.

"Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia, look at India -- it's filthy. The air is filthy," Trump said at the debate in Nashville.

The comment also came moments after Donald Trump said he wasn't a racist. Trump has also pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, which aims to cap global warming "well below" two degrees Celsius.

The irony of the comment aside, the remark did not go down too well with desis on social media.

Some pointed out that Trump calling India 'filthy' wasn't wrong, factually. India's air quality indeed is terrible, and every winter brings with it a lower AQI.

In February this year, Donald Trump was in India for a rally, and visited iconic places such as the Taj Mahal.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...