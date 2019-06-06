Donald Trump Compared to Barack Obama After He Wore an Ill-Fitting Tuxedo During His UK Visit
At the state dinner, every attendee was expected to be dressed impeccably and on his best behaviour. This IS the Royal Family, after all. This also meant that Trump was required to be dressed in a tuxedo.
This week, Trump and his family were in the UK on a diplomatic mission that has been hopelessly marred by savage netizens trolling the Trumps for every move they made. From Trump's ridiculous handshake with the Queen, which many mistook for a fist bump, to the state dinner, the Trumps have been meme'd incessantly.
At the state dinner, every attendee was expected to be dressed impeccably and on his best behaviour. This IS the Royal Family, after all. This also meant that Trump was required to be dressed in a tuxedo. It is hardly expected that the President of the United States would not possess a decent fitting tux; his attire at the state dinner seemed ill-fitting to say the least.
Naturally, Twitterati was quick to point it out and troll him for it. He was compared to Bugs Bunny and even Obama, who was always the epitome of class and grace.
Please caption this comparison pic.twitter.com/y6lo5TfgNb— Stop Trump 🍷 (@StopTrump2020) June 3, 2019
holy shit even the hair pic.twitter.com/yf05BZAOXt— Art Of Coop (@ARTofCOOP) June 3, 2019
Who wore it better pic.twitter.com/lsyH2bA8NE— Very calm Derp Digler (@DiglerDerp) June 3, 2019
He looks like Bugs Bunny is about to ruin his opera pic.twitter.com/43zZ2SgE2i— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 3, 2019
HOLY TUXEDO BATMAN ! It’s The Penguin ! pic.twitter.com/9Y2LStEa3h— Aliza Cortes (@aliza_cortes) June 4, 2019
Donald Trump emerges in a tuxedo.America: pic.twitter.com/o9F4o2BmSm— It Me (@DiocletianCresp) June 3, 2019
#TrumpsAnInternationalDisgraceGeneral rule: "Every man looks good in a tuxedo."Trump: "Hold my 11 cheeseburgers!!" pic.twitter.com/zVR9C9pXvS— Father Of Egon (@FatherOfEgon) June 4, 2019
You're right. I'm sorry for criticizing Trump's tux. My bad. pic.twitter.com/NIh6pC8JxF— Kai (@KaiKronfield) June 3, 2019
It's actually saddening to see how people aren't willing to spare Trump, irrespective of what he does. In fact, #TrumpProtest has been trending on Twitter for the past few days.
