Donald Trump Compared to Barack Obama After He Wore an Ill-Fitting Tuxedo During His UK Visit

At the state dinner, every attendee was expected to be dressed impeccably and on his best behaviour. This IS the Royal Family, after all. This also meant that Trump was required to be dressed in a tuxedo.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
This week, Trump and his family were in the UK on a diplomatic mission that has been hopelessly marred by savage netizens trolling the Trumps for every move they made. From Trump's ridiculous handshake with the Queen, which many mistook for a fist bump, to the state dinner, the Trumps have been meme'd incessantly.

At the state dinner, every attendee was expected to be dressed impeccably and on his best behaviour. This IS the Royal Family, after all. This also meant that Trump was required to be dressed in a tuxedo. It is hardly expected that the President of the United States would not possess a decent fitting tux; his attire at the state dinner seemed ill-fitting to say the least.

Naturally, Twitterati was quick to point it out and troll him for it. He was compared to Bugs Bunny and even Obama, who was always the epitome of class and grace.

It's actually saddening to see how people aren't willing to spare Trump, irrespective of what he does. In fact, #TrumpProtest has been trending on Twitter for the past few days.

