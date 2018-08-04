GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Donald Trump Denies Making Queen Elizabeth II Wait, Internet Digs Up Video Clips That Show Otherwise

Donald Trump claims that he was in fact early for his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, but the internet is calling out the president for lying as the event was broadcast live and the whole world saw he was late.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
(Image courtesy: Reuters)
To say that President of United States Donald Trump's recent trip to United Kingdom was marred with controversies would be the understatement of the decade.

Mass protests, an inflatable orange baby Trump, and a queen in waiting marked the controversial tour.

Of course, Donald Trump, who was accused of making the Queen wait, denied the charges, calling it 'fake news'. At a public rally held in Pennsylvania on Thursday, the POTUS claimed that it was in fact the Queen herself who was late for their meeting at the Windsor Castle.

“I was asked to have tea with the Queen, who is incredible by the way. Incredible. I landed [and] I’m on the ground and I’m waiting with the King’s and the Queen’s guards, wonderful people. I’m waiting. I was about 15 minutes early and I’m waiting with my wife and that’s fine. Hey, it’s the Queen, right? We can wait. But I’m a little early.”

Wanna know what really happened at the meeting with Queen Elizabeth II though? Watch this.





Trump also claimed that the media spread lies that he 'overstayed' at the palace for tea. According to Trump, the meeting was supposed to last for 15 minutes but lasted an hour "because we got along". He also claimed that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed meeting Melania Trump.

Of course, Twitter was not having any of Trump's lies and called him out for it, too.

























Mr. Trump, sorry to say, but the internet keeps receipts and this time your 'fake news' jib may have backfired at you.

