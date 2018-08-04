Donald Trump Denies Making Queen Elizabeth II Wait, Internet Digs Up Video Clips That Show Otherwise



"'The president was 15 minutes late for the Queen' - wrong!"

Donald Trump says reports he was late for his audience with the UK monarch are "fake, fake disgusting news" https://t.co/R6YS7ALawK pic.twitter.com/3VKvhYkB4E



— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 3, 2018

WATCH: Here's the moment when the Queen appeared to check her watch before Pres. Trump arrived to meet her today. Learn more: https://t.co/6iet8ArqWj pic.twitter.com/4Rs4sNQv8c — 11th Hour (@11thHour) July 14, 2018



Oh wait. WAIT. @realdonaldtrump is saying it’s fake news he kept the Queen waiting and it was HER who was late? OH WOW. WOW. Mate, we WATCHED HER STANDING STARING AT HER WATCH.

— Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 3, 2018

Donald Trump Insults Queen Elizabeth at Wilkes-Barre Rally by Lying She was 15 Minutes Late for His Visit https://t.co/W3OmlWm4ar #p2 #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/e8fgavd1aq — R. Saddler 📎🗽🌊 (@Politics_PR) August 3, 2018



So @realDonaldTrump claims it’s 'fake, disgusting news' that he was late for his meeting with the Queen - and it was actually HER who kept him waiting.

Oh yeah? This is her checking the time while waiting for you, you FAT FRAUD. #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/gjF8rwB5KI

— DES KELLY (@DesKellyBTS) August 3, 2018

Donald Trump: The Queen kept me waiting at Windsor Firstly, you I’ll mannered orange tainted buffoon, Her Majesty was NOT late. YOU WERE!!! Jesus Christ on a bike! That’s not fake news...you spunkguzzling cockwomble, that’s a fact! Please, just stop now! https://t.co/Mbjpe3OubD pic.twitter.com/EEMdAzgb7O — Donna Sargent (@DonnaSarge73) August 3, 2018



ARE YOU SERIOUS!!! the QUEEN left you waiting @donaldtrump YOU are so FULL of yourself and FULL OF SHIT she is the most diplomatic person on the planet and NEVER is she late..

— Amanda McGill (@amandamcgill11) August 4, 2018

You’re an idiot @realDonaldTrump We all watched live on television while the Queen waited for YOU!! YOU WERE LATE & MADE THE QUEEN WAIT!! You are incapable of telling the truth!! https://t.co/zCfjL4d7aO — Lori (@irishchick814) August 3, 2018



Still laughing about what @realDonaldTrump said about being early to meet the Queen & the media reporting was fake. How can it be fake when it is live broadcast for the world to watch & he was late... on inspecting the guards he didn't look at them & he walked in front of her.

— Jennifer Middleton (@Missjenilm) August 4, 2018

“WAIT. @realdonaldtrump is saying it’s fake news he kept the Queen waiting and it was HER who was late? OH WOW. WOW. Mate, we WATCHED HER STANDING STARING AT HER WATCH." https://t.co/kTe06s2k5s — Sal Rizzo (@rizzoTK) August 3, 2018

To say that President of United States Donald Trump's recent trip to United Kingdom was marred with controversies would be the understatement of the decade.Mass protests, an inflatable orange baby Trump, and a queen in waiting marked the controversial tour.Of course, Donald Trump, who was accused of making the Queen wait, denied the charges, calling it 'fake news'. At a public rally held in Pennsylvania on Thursday, the POTUS claimed that it was in fact the Queen herself who was late for their meeting at the Windsor Castle.“I was asked to have tea with the Queen, who is incredible by the way. Incredible. I landed [and] I’m on the ground and I’m waiting with the King’s and the Queen’s guards, wonderful people. I’m waiting. I was about 15 minutes early and I’m waiting with my wife and that’s fine. Hey, it’s the Queen, right? We can wait. But I’m a little early.”Wanna know what really happened at the meeting with Queen Elizabeth II though? Watch this.Trump also claimed that the media spread lies that he 'overstayed' at the palace for tea. According to Trump, the meeting was supposed to last for 15 minutes but lasted an hour "because we got along". He also claimed that Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed meeting Melania Trump.Of course, Twitter was not having any of Trump's lies and called him out for it, too.Mr. Trump, sorry to say, but the internet keeps receipts and this time your 'fake news' jib may have backfired at you.