Donald Trump Does Not Understand How Global Warming Works, Or How To Spell It
President of the United States of America wants 'Global Waming' back, because the distinction of weather and climate seems to have missed him.
But if you are the President of The United Nations of America, despite these proven scientific studies, you may still not be inclined to believe it.
And for some reason, POTUS seems to be convinced that just because it is cold outside, "Global Waming" has gone, or isn't even a thing. The fact that two things aren't directly co-related, because weather and climate are two different things, but colder winters do not automatically dismiss the fact that Global Warming and Climate Change are very real, and still happening.
As NASA defines it, "Weather is what conditions of the atmosphere are over a short period of time, and climate is how the atmosphere 'behaves' over relatively long periods of time."
Trump tweeting about the 'cold weather' yesterday, however, shows that he may have missed the distinction.
In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019
A simple, basic Google search for Climate for kids, would debunk, "It's Cold, Is Global Warming Over?"
Following Trump's tweet, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained this phenomenon in a cartoon, for easy understanding.
Winter storms don't prove that global warming isn't happening. https://t.co/LDqfq4JH9n pic.twitter.com/ndmLD637Cb— NOAA Climate.gov (@NOAAClimate) January 29, 2019
Or, if you're not sold on the cartoon, Stephen Colbert in his 2014 tweet, summed up the co-relation.
Global warming isn't real because I was cold today! Also great news: World hunger is over because I just ate.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 19, 2014
This isn't the first time Trump has tweeted about Global 'Waming' debunking it. And Twitter doesn't think this will be the last.
It appears someone's already tried to explain this to you, but here is it again. pic.twitter.com/UgjOnJisgA— Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) January 29, 2019
January 29, 2019
In all fairness I can’t expect a man who doesn’t know how to close an umbrella to understand global warming.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 29, 2019
Read a science book.— Robert Berry (@retrocrush) January 29, 2019
#ClimateChange at its finest. Quit baiting people who don't understand #science. It's a bad look when people will literally freeze to death. This isn't a game.— Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) January 29, 2019
"Global Waming"— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) January 29, 2019
A Quartz survey also found that the states supporting Trump may be the ones hit hardest by Global warming.
And if you thought Global 'Waming' seems like an one-time typo by Trump, it really is not.
Mr. President, I noticed you’re using an iPhone and thought this might help. pic.twitter.com/3tUI70Ax0g— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) January 29, 2019
no one around him has the courage to tell him to turn on auto-correction.— Bilah_M (@BilaH_Miat) January 29, 2019
sad
