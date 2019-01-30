Donald Trump Does Not Understand How Global Warming Works, Or How To Spell It

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Global warming isn't real because I was cold today! Also great news: World hunger is over because I just ate. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 19, 2014

It appears someone's already tried to explain this to you, but here is it again. pic.twitter.com/UgjOnJisgA — Private Joker, USMC (@Infantry0300) January 29, 2019

In all fairness I can’t expect a man who doesn’t know how to close an umbrella to understand global warming. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 29, 2019

Read a science book. — Robert Berry (@retrocrush) January 29, 2019

#ClimateChange at its finest. Quit baiting people who don't understand #science. It's a bad look when people will literally freeze to death. This isn't a game. — Jess Phoenix 🌋 (@jessphoenix2018) January 29, 2019

"Global Waming" — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) January 29, 2019

Mr. President, I noticed you’re using an iPhone and thought this might help. pic.twitter.com/3tUI70Ax0g — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) January 29, 2019

no one around him has the courage to tell him to turn on auto-correction.

sad — Bilah_M (@BilaH_Miat) January 29, 2019