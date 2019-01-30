LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

Donald Trump Does Not Understand How Global Warming Works, Or How To Spell It

President of the United States of America wants 'Global Waming' back, because the distinction of weather and climate seems to have missed him.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 30, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Global warming, also known as climate change, is real. This is not an 'urban myth' or 'debatable.' Simply Googling 'Global warming studies' will give you verified, fact-checked sources proving it, even if you don't believe in the fact that our icebergs are melting.

But if you are the President of The United Nations of America, despite these proven scientific studies, you may still not be inclined to believe it.

And for some reason, POTUS seems to be convinced that just because it is cold outside, "Global Waming" has gone, or isn't even a thing. The fact that two things aren't directly co-related, because weather and climate are two different things, but colder winters do not automatically dismiss the fact that Global Warming and Climate Change are very real, and still happening.

As NASA defines it, "Weather is what conditions of the atmosphere are over a short period of time, and climate is how the atmosphere 'behaves' over relatively long periods of time."

Trump tweeting about the 'cold weather' yesterday, however, shows that he may have missed the distinction.




A simple, basic Google search for Climate for kids, would debunk, "It's Cold, Is Global Warming Over?"

Following Trump's tweet, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explained this phenomenon in a cartoon, for easy understanding.




Or, if you're not sold on the cartoon, Stephen Colbert in his 2014 tweet, summed up the co-relation.




This isn't the first time Trump has tweeted about Global 'Waming' debunking it. And Twitter doesn't think this will be the last.



















A Quartz survey also found that the states supporting Trump may be the ones hit hardest by Global warming.

And if you thought Global 'Waming' seems like an one-time typo by Trump, it really is not.








