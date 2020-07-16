BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Donald Trump Escaped from Twitter Hack, But Internet is Happy That He Couldn't Tweet For Hours

File photo of US President Donald Trump / Reuters.

Twitter on Thursday was subjected to a large hack attack with the high-profile accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Obama, Apple among many more who appeared to have been hacked, or fallen prey to a cryptocurrency scam.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 16, 2020, 10:37 AM IST
Share this:

"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," Twitter chief Jack Dorsey tweeted hours after accounts of Microsoft's Bill Gates and Tesla's Elon Musk appeared to have been hacked, or fallen prey to a cryptocurrency scam.

Contrary to early reports, Bill Gates and Elon Musk's accounts weren't the only ones to have been compromised. High-profile accounts including that of Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffet, Apple, Uber, Mike Bloomberg among others too posted similar message promoting the scam, indicating they were hacked too.

In the scam, tweets were posted on behalf of Gates and Musk that stated a Bitcoin wallet address along with the promise of sending back double the amount of BTC if a user sends a certain amount to the designated wallet first. The scam appeared to happen in two rounds, wherein the scammers posted similar Bitcoin-scamming tweets for the second time from both Gates’ and Musk’s accounts after their first tweets were deleted.

Once the dust settled, Twitter users were quickly reminded of the account of US President Donald Trump. With the accounts of former US President Obama being compromised as was Democratic presidential candidate Biden, Trump somehow seemed to have escaped unscathed from the hackers. But did he? Once Twitter became aware of the incident, the microblogging website limited the functionality of verified accounts for a brief moment.

Netizens, who have, over the years, seen Trump's rather regular meltdowns on the website were happy with the fact that the entire fiasco kept the US President away from his account, even if it meant a few hours.

During the pandemic alone, Trump has found himself in hot waters, whether it was his own admission to popping unsafe hydroxychloroquine pills or his reluctance to wearing a mask in public or when he called the coronavirus a 'Kung Flu' virus.

Relieved that the US President couldn't put a tweet out during the hack, Twitterati rejoiced the moment by taking shots at Trump.

Meanwhile, hours after the attack, Twitter chief Jack tweeted: "We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."

You can follow Twitter Support's updates here.

