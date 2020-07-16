Donald Trump Escaped from Twitter Hack, But Internet is Happy That He Couldn't Tweet For Hours

"Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened," Twitter chief Jack Dorsey tweeted hours after accounts of Microsoft's Bill Gates and Tesla's Elon Musk appeared to have been hacked, or fallen prey to a cryptocurrency scam.

Contrary to early reports, Bill Gates and Elon Musk's accounts weren't the only ones to have been compromised. High-profile accounts including that of Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffet, Apple, Uber, Mike Bloomberg among others too posted similar message promoting the scam, indicating they were hacked too.

In the scam, tweets were posted on behalf of Gates and Musk that stated a Bitcoin wallet address along with the promise of sending back double the amount of BTC if a user sends a certain amount to the designated wallet first. The scam appeared to happen in two rounds, wherein the scammers posted similar Bitcoin-scamming tweets for the second time from both Gates’ and Musk’s accounts after their first tweets were deleted.

Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Elon Musk, Wiz Khalifa, Apple, Uber and Jeff Bezos all hacked and tweets have been put out from these accounts for people to send money to a Bitcoin address and $113,000 has been sent so far, wow! #Hacked pic.twitter.com/gdGzuMNYZc — Benue Breed ❄️ (@oyimzy) July 15, 2020

Also Read: Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Obama's Twitter Hacked in Cryptocurrency Scam, Netizens Think It's 'Money Heist'

Once the dust settled, Twitter users were quickly reminded of the account of US President Donald Trump. With the accounts of former US President Obama being compromised as was Democratic presidential candidate Biden, Trump somehow seemed to have escaped unscathed from the hackers. But did he? Once Twitter became aware of the incident, the microblogging website limited the functionality of verified accounts for a brief moment.

We also limited functionality for a much larger group of accounts, like all verified accounts (even those with no evidence of being compromised), while we continue to fully investigate this. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

Netizens, who have, over the years, seen Trump's rather regular meltdowns on the website were happy with the fact that the entire fiasco kept the US President away from his account, even if it meant a few hours.

During the pandemic alone, Trump has found himself in hot waters, whether it was his own admission to popping unsafe hydroxychloroquine pills or his reluctance to wearing a mask in public or when he called the coronavirus a 'Kung Flu' virus.

Relieved that the US President couldn't put a tweet out during the hack, Twitterati rejoiced the moment by taking shots at Trump.

Donald Trump not being able to tweet for four hours is the safest we have been as a nation in three years. #VERIFIED #bluecheck pic.twitter.com/H1IVlfcPmn — Colleen McNamara ☘️ (@cmcubfan) July 16, 2020

The upside of the Blue Checks being unable to tweet? No tweets from Donald Trump. — Buck Nekked 🇺🇸 (@ShamuriJack) July 16, 2020

As a result of Twitter getting hacked and being locked down, Donald Trump can't tweet right now. — Bill Palmer (@BillPalmer) July 15, 2020

So if @realDonaldTrump can't tweet, that means he's not president anymore right? Why didn't we think of that before? #twitterhacked — Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) July 15, 2020

I enjoyed the part where Trump couldn’t tweet. — SomeDude2112 (@JustSomeGuy2112) July 16, 2020

kinda a lowkey huge day in btc history, and world history the day trump couldn't tweet. — 🐄™ (@fodasynthesis) July 15, 2020

I wish Trump couldn't tweet for longer than a few hours. Should've been permanent. — no malarkey (@ursopacos) July 16, 2020

Bad news... I couldn’t tweet for a bit. Good news... Neither could @realDonaldTrump! “Life’s full of tough choices...innit?” - Ursula The Sea Witch — Greg Baldwin (@GregBaldwinIroh) July 16, 2020

Meanwhile, hours after the attack, Twitter chief Jack tweeted: "We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened."

You can follow Twitter Support's updates here.