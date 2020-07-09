Donald Trump Face Masks are Selling Like Hotcakes but US President Still Won't Wear One

Donald Trump does not like face masks and that's no secret. That hasn't, however, stopped him from inspiring several mask makers and sellers who seem to be making a killing selling Trump-inspired facemasks.

As per a report in BuzzFeed News, masks with Donald Trump's name, or his face printed on it have been a hit with buyers. The trend seems to be at odds with the Trump campaign, which has actively resisted mandatory wearing of face masks.

Sellers on the online selling platforms like Etsy and eBay have reported a surge in the sale of Trump-themed facial coverings and masks ahead of his Tulsa rally in Oklahoma in June as well as ahead of his recent address at Mount Rushmore.

Hordes of Trump supporters can often be seen at Trump's rallies ahead of the November 2020 Presidential elections without wearing any face masks.

After long resisting wearing a mask in public, Trump said last week that he was in favour of wearing masks.

"I'm all for masks. I think masks are good," Trump told Fox Business in an interview. "People have seen me wearing one".

He also added that wearing a mask made him look like the Lone Ranger — and he likes it".

Nevertheless, Trump continues to be widely criticised for not wearing a mask. Even as several Republican leaders have now started covering their mouths and noses amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and have started encouraging the wearing of masks, Trump seems bent against the mask, a decision that experts feel may dent his chances of reelection in the upcoming elections.

Experts are also of the mind the Trump's dogged refusal to wear face masks on camera and make it a political plank for his Presidential campaign is responsible for the irresponsible behaviors being mimicked by his supporters, which in turn would lead to a continued rise in cases amid the summer wave of coronavirus.

Sale of pro-Trump face masks, however, could indicate a shift in the attitudes of Trump supporters who might be waking up to the necessity and good sense in mask-wearing as number of deaths reached 1.3 lakh in the United States.

Some buyers, however, have admitted that the only reason they were buying Trump masks was to get their grandparents to wear them.