Donald Trump Fan Stabs Giant 'Trump Baby' Blimp in UK, Gets Arrested
A woman approached a group of activists outside the House of Commons in London and stabbed Baby Trump blimp in the back.
Far-right troll and Trump supporter Amy Dalla Mura approached the Trump Baby blimp floating outside House of Commons and stabbed it from behind | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter
One of the Trump Baby blimps flying at the protests in London against the US president's visit had a bit of a misadventure, it seems.
It turns out that the Trump Baby blimp has been stabbed.
According to a report published in The Independent, a woman approached a group of activists outside the House of Commons and stabbed the mini blimp in the back.
The highly-publicized floating orange baby was reportedly stabbed by far-right troll Amy Dalla Mura who goes by the name "Based Amy."
The woman who herself captured the incident on camera also managed to slice herself in the process. According to The Sun, the video shows Mura yelling at anti-Trump protesters, "The president of the United States is the best president ever, shame on you!"
The woman can further be seen bragging to others, "I think Donald Trump's balloon is not very well."
Infamous far-right troll Amy Dalla Mura, who goes by "Based Amy," stabbed the Trump baby today but also appears to have nicked herself on her own knife. She was arrested immediately afterwards.https://t.co/ouA5C25az4 pic.twitter.com/fmDFTSYXnK— Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 4, 2019
The video also shows the woman holding up her own blood-covered hand and exclaiming, "I'm bleeding quite badly, though."
For those of you asking, Trump Baby was only lightly wounded in today's attack and stands at full pressurisation.— Mike Stuchbery💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) June 4, 2019
The woman was later taken into police custody for being in possession of a sharp object in a public rally. As for the blimp itself, a Twitter user assured netizens, "For those of you asking, Trump Baby was only lightly wounded in today's attack and stands at full pressurisation."
Also Watch
-
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify Data Says Indians Listen to Lit Playlists Post 4pm To Shift Into Party Mood
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
- Donald Trump Fan Stabs Giant 'Trump Baby' Blimp in UK, Gets Arrested
- You Really Cannot Escape The Extremely Annoying So-Called #Influencers on Instagram
- Redmi K20, K20 Pro Expected to Launch in India by July
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s