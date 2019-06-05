Donald Trump Fan Stabs Giant 'Trump Baby' Blimp in UK, Gets Arrested

One of the Trump Baby blimps flying at the protests in London against the US president's visit had a bit of a misadventure, it seems.

It turns out that the Trump Baby blimp has been stabbed.

According to a report published in The Independent, a woman approached a group of activists outside the House of Commons and stabbed the mini blimp in the back.

The highly-publicized floating orange baby was reportedly stabbed by far-right troll Amy Dalla Mura who goes by the name "Based Amy."

The woman who herself captured the incident on camera also managed to slice herself in the process. According to The Sun, the video shows Mura yelling at anti-Trump protesters, "The president of the United States is the best president ever, shame on you!"

The woman can further be seen bragging to others, "I think Donald Trump's balloon is not very well."

Infamous far-right troll Amy Dalla Mura, who goes by "Based Amy," stabbed the Trump baby today but also appears to have nicked herself on her own knife. She was arrested immediately afterwards.https://t.co/ouA5C25az4 pic.twitter.com/fmDFTSYXnK — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 4, 2019

The video also shows the woman holding up her own blood-covered hand and exclaiming, "I'm bleeding quite badly, though."

For those of you asking, Trump Baby was only lightly wounded in today's attack and stands at full pressurisation. — Mike Stuchbery💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) June 4, 2019

The woman was later taken into police custody for being in possession of a sharp object in a public rally. As for the blimp itself, a Twitter user assured netizens, "For those of you asking, Trump Baby was only lightly wounded in today's attack and stands at full pressurisation."