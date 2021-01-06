Donald Trump Fandom Directly Linked to Endorsing Notions of 'Hegemonic Masculinity', Finds New Study

Harbouring a likeness for Donald Trump has been found to be directly linked to believing in traditional masculine stereotypes, a recent study has found.

Politicians, be they in America or elsewhere are always expected to have a certain sense of power, influence and not show vulnerability, thus propagating the notions of 'hegemonic masculinity' and the same can be a strong point in explaining the support US President Donald Trump garners, a study conducted by a team of researchers from Pennsylvania State University found.

The idea behind 'hegemonic masculinity indicates that men have to be dominant and strong in the society, thereby relegating women to a more submissive societal position. Although not as aggressive as toxic masculinity, the traits in the notions are somewhat similar. And this is exactly the kind of supporters US President Donald Trump seems to have got in the 2016 US polls and the 2020 Presidential elections as well, a report in Daily Mail said.

The study finds that politicians have widely tried to push the idea of being well versed in political acumen and skilled in matters of diplomatic understanding and more during their campaigns, which in turn seems to attract voters.

Nathaniel Schermerhorn, a researcher part of the study has said that even though America is all set to get its first female Vice-president in the form of Kamala Harris, concept of hegemonic masculinity needs to be done away with first. "A rejection of hegemonic masculinity may need to happen first," Schermerhorn was quoted as saying.

The team conducted seven kinds of study on more than 2,000 participants and in case of the first 6 of them, the participants were posed queries on their understanding of hegemonic masculinity, belief on the government, sexism, racism, homophobia and xenophobia.

The participants also spoke about their political affiliations and while answering questions on the previous US elections of 2016, and also spoke who they cast their votes in favour of, Hilary Clinton or Donald Trump and what they thought of the candidates separately.

The final study comprised of participants being probed on how they will vote during the Presidential elections of 2002 and their understanding of both Trump and now President-elect Joe Biden. The data when put together revealed that those who believed in the notions of hegemonic masculinity were the ones who believed Donald Trump to be a better President and were more likely to extend their support to him during the now concluded US polls.

The results were similar for all, be the study participants be women or men, white and non-white participants, Democrats and Republicans.

Since the participants were also questioned on their understanding of sexism, racism, homophobia, xenophobia and Islamophobia, Theresa Vescio, professor of psychology and women's, gender, and sexuality studies who was also a member of the team reportedly said that said those who did endorse strong hegemonic masculinity also leaned towards the sexism, racism, homophobia, and the likes.

But mostly those leaning towards hegemonic masculinity propagated support for Donald Trump even if the other prejudices weren't so much visible.

"In contemporary America, idealized forms of masculinity suggest that men should be high in power, status and dominance, while being physically, mentally and emotionally tough," Vescio was quoted as saying,

But the fact remains that these are extremely elevated standards for everyone to achieve and only few men are able to do so, Vescio said.

The fact that the race to the Presidential chair has always been held as if it were a contest of who exhibits better masculinity is what also has affected the results of the study, Schermerhorn was quoted as saying. This is further established in the fact that since the past almost 3-4 decades, the Republican party has always tried to present itself as a masculine brethren while calling the Democrats 'snowflakes', Schermerhorn added.