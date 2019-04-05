English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
Trump has a history of objecting to windmills, presumably because he doesn't like competition when it comes to making noise.
File photo of President Donald Trump.
Loading...
Let no man say that the 45th President of the United States doesn't tell it like it is. Donald Trump tells it like it is, if 'it' refers to a Reddit conspiracy thread.
Trump has a history of objecting to windmills, presumably because he doesn't like competition when it comes to making noise. He objected to the presence of the alternative energy source sanctioned by the Scottish government off the coast of Aberdeen, for over a decade, since the turbines could be seen from his eponymous golf course in the area. He was cited in court documents as saying they were a "horrible idea" and "ugly". He ended up losing the case in early 2018 and was made to pay the legal bills of the Scottish government.
Alas, that didn't make him stop.
Trump's electorate was previously boosted by the support of coal miners all over the US, the votes of whom helped swing key states into winning him the country's highest office. Since then Trump has publicly lobbied for that demographic while attacking renewable sources of energy, especially wind turbines.
His most recent attack on turbines though has left many winded. During a recent speech he was quoted as saying, "And they say the noise causes cancer. You told me that one, OK." (Then he made circles with his hands and a noise with his mouth.) "You know the thing makes so..."
As reported by CNN, "It's not clear who it was who told this to Trump, but there's no evidence to back it up. There are frustrations with noise from wind turbines and those have led to reports of things like insomnia and dizziness among some people who live near wind turbines. Scientific studies have not identified any human health risk."
Shall we tell the president?
Trump has a history of objecting to windmills, presumably because he doesn't like competition when it comes to making noise. He objected to the presence of the alternative energy source sanctioned by the Scottish government off the coast of Aberdeen, for over a decade, since the turbines could be seen from his eponymous golf course in the area. He was cited in court documents as saying they were a "horrible idea" and "ugly". He ended up losing the case in early 2018 and was made to pay the legal bills of the Scottish government.
Alas, that didn't make him stop.
Trump's electorate was previously boosted by the support of coal miners all over the US, the votes of whom helped swing key states into winning him the country's highest office. Since then Trump has publicly lobbied for that demographic while attacking renewable sources of energy, especially wind turbines.
His most recent attack on turbines though has left many winded. During a recent speech he was quoted as saying, "And they say the noise causes cancer. You told me that one, OK." (Then he made circles with his hands and a noise with his mouth.) "You know the thing makes so..."
As reported by CNN, "It's not clear who it was who told this to Trump, but there's no evidence to back it up. There are frustrations with noise from wind turbines and those have led to reports of things like insomnia and dizziness among some people who live near wind turbines. Scientific studies have not identified any human health risk."
Shall we tell the president?
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- See James Cameron and Vin Diesel Discussing Avatar Sequels in Instagram Video
- This is How Shruti Marathe Reacted to a Producer Asking Her To 'Compromise'
- Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Thought
- Never Wanted to Re-visit Those Memories: When Sunny Leone Broke Down During Her Biopic Filming
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results