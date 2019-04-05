LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying

Trump has a history of objecting to windmills, presumably because he doesn't like competition when it comes to making noise.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
File photo of President Donald Trump.
Loading...
Let no man say that the 45th President of the United States doesn't tell it like it is. Donald Trump tells it like it is, if 'it' refers to a Reddit conspiracy thread.

Trump has a history of objecting to windmills, presumably because he doesn't like competition when it comes to making noise. He objected to the presence of the alternative energy source sanctioned by the Scottish government off the coast of Aberdeen, for over a decade, since the turbines could be seen from his eponymous golf course in the area. He was cited in court documents as saying they were a "horrible idea" and "ugly". He ended up losing the case in early 2018 and was made to pay the legal bills of the Scottish government.

Alas, that didn't make him stop.

Trump's electorate was previously boosted by the support of coal miners all over the US, the votes of whom helped swing key states into winning him the country's highest office. Since then Trump has publicly lobbied for that demographic while attacking renewable sources of energy, especially wind turbines.

His most recent attack on turbines though has left many winded. During a recent speech he was quoted as saying, "And they say the noise causes cancer. You told me that one, OK." (Then he made circles with his hands and a noise with his mouth.) "You know the thing makes so..."

As reported by CNN, "It's not clear who it was who told this to Trump, but there's no evidence to back it up. There are frustrations with noise from wind turbines and those have led to reports of things like insomnia and dizziness among some people who live near wind turbines. Scientific studies have not identified any human health risk."

Shall we tell the president?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram