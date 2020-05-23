Donald Trump Finally Wore a Mask But He Doesn't Want You to See. Fragile Masculinity?

US President Donald Trump has consistently disregarded coronavirus guidelines that one should follow to safeguard themselves from the deadly disease of Covid-19, the spread of which has killed nearly 1 lakh people in his country alone.

Trump has also constantly been vocal against the lockdown restrictions in his country, social distancing be damned. To make matters worse, Trump faced flak for saying disinfections could be injected inside people's bodies to fight COVID-19. Only later did he admit he was being "sarcastic". More recently, Trump admitted to popping hydroxychloroquine pills to stay away from the deadly infection, despite medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug.

On Thursday, Trump travelled to the crucial US election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus pandemic, opting not to wear a protective face mask for the cameras.

The US president did not "wear" a mask during any of his public events at the plant in the city of Ypsilanti even though Ford on Tuesday reiterated its policy that all visitors must wear them.

Surrounded by Ford executives wearing masks, Trump told reporters he had put one on out of the view of cameras.

"I had one on before. I wore one in the back area. I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," Trump said.

When asked if Trump was told it was acceptable not to wear a mask in the plant, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said, "It's up to him."

Just a few days ago, a research paper suggested that men are less likely to wear a face-mask since they view it as 'a sign of weakness.' The study, which was authored by researchers from Middlesex University London in the UK and the Mathematical Science Research Institute in Berkeley, California, found that mandatory face coverings “has a larger effect on men than on women.”



The study also found how men in the US had less intention of wearing a face cover than women, especially especially in counties that don’t make face-masks compulsory.

So, who's even surprised that Trump doesn't want to be spotted wearing a mask?

"Honestly I think I look better in a mask," Trump added jokingly

But the photos floating around on the Internet tell a different story. Trump briefly wore a mask complete with a presidential seal on it during his Ford visit but avoided being seen in one in front of the cameras or media.





Trump wore a mask at Ford briefly when he thought media wasn’t watching. He didn’t want to give media the satisfaction of seeing him in a mask. But the media won. Again.

Trump would hate for this picture to get RT'd... pic.twitter.com/KabFwfsEOn — Touré (@Toure) May 22, 2020

Trump in a mask! A win for America. #FocusOnTheTrumpDeathToll100K pic.twitter.com/hYhov3HbwV — Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 22, 2020







Trump refused to wear a mask when cameras were around because he didn’t want images to get out. I can’t believe people are posting them anyway, especially when they know how much he hates it. #FocusOnTheTrumpDeathToll100K pic.twitter.com/nbo8PMGERR

— W Smith Ω Prez Dumbass Is Dangerously Insane (@WesSmith123) May 22, 2020

Trump didn't want press to see him wearing a mask but someone took a picture anyway I'd hate to see this go viral#TrumpWearingMask pic.twitter.com/6yHhTRfIce — Stone (@stonecold2050) May 22, 2020







In a back room. Away from the media. Bc @realDonaldTrump didn’t want his cultists to see him ‘weak’ & hypocritically wearing a mask. So please DO NOT retweet this bc it’ll only anger him & cause him more embarrassment w/his rapidly-declining brainwashed base...#Trump #Ford pic.twitter.com/geV6N6bUlj

— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 22, 2020

Are the photos "fake news"? Not really. The President himself clarified in one of his tweets later.