Donald Trump's New Slicked-Back Hairdo Leaves Twitter Parted On Consensus
Donald Trump is heading to Britain to be hosted, and lavishly feted by the royal family for the official state visit from the United States. Ahead of this, he broke away from his usual hairstyle, and got a sleeker look.
Image credits: Twitter/Associated Press.
Donald Trump is all over the Internet again, but this time for something you probably didn't see coming - a slick, new, combed-back hairdo.
There are a few characteristic things about Donald Trump that just don't change, even if his stances on important issues do: Like his signature MAGA slogans, his never-wavering stance on building 'The Wall', denying that climate change is real, and his hair.
Donald Trump's hair has been widely discussed, with some people even calling it a wig. However, just like climate change, Donald Trump's hair too, is real: and it just underwent a transformation.
When pictures of this new look surfaced, Twitter was confused.
Some thought this made him look worse than his usual signature look.
i feel like i am having a break with reality bc this is on drudge yet i dont understand how this is happening pic.twitter.com/6C9K9Av1o8— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) June 3, 2019
🎼And we'll have fun, fun, fun 🎶 'til Melania takes the hairspray a-waaaay. 🎵— 🎼 Mixty Motions™ (@MixtyMotions) June 3, 2019
.
.#Trump #TrumpHair #Hair #TrumpMullet
w / @YinzerFloydFan pic.twitter.com/LMg2SNAdD8
Am I right? #TrumpHair #GordonGekkoMode pic.twitter.com/azvagyVPQB— Anntensity (@anntensity) June 3, 2019
What a devoted, well-rounded, elegant, tough and loving President we have. God bless America. We are all blessed for this man.— Joey Nocolussione (@JoeyNoCollusion) June 3, 2019
(A lot of the female Trump fans are saying his hair like this is a major turn-on. It actually is very refined.) pic.twitter.com/F1ksstEVoK
Trump goes to church with hat in hand today#SundayThoughts ... that hair pic.twitter.com/1NZLoCceIg— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) June 2, 2019
Trump takes off his hat and somehow...his hair looks...normal? Which means the thing he normally does is like, a choice. https://t.co/gMViolD064— Stephen Robbins (@YakimaAbogado) June 2, 2019
On his way back from golf, Trump stops at McLean Bible Church to "pay respects" to victims of the Virginia Beach shooting. In respectful golf clothes, with respectful hat hair and again with the way too long respectful pants. Respect. pic.twitter.com/r2syOrfsoJ— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 3, 2019
natural hair Trump looks like old Biff from Back to the Future 2 and that ruined my whole week and it's only Sunday pic.twitter.com/IsSiWkRV4c— bᵣycₑ (@bryceshreve) June 3, 2019
Trump walking around with Michael Scott season 1 hair. pic.twitter.com/zEaYUc51bP— Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 3, 2019
Some thought it was actually an improvement.
Just when you thought the man couldn’t possibly level up any further... #TrumpHair pic.twitter.com/YmhbVvHuTJ— Zytroft 🇺🇸 (@ZytroftEF) June 3, 2019
Trump's hair slicked back looks way better— Cigar (@lizardmillitia) June 3, 2019
Trump takes off his cap and reveals his non comb over hair for the first time. And of course it actually looks better. pic.twitter.com/HyL9h2DarH— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 2, 2019
Wow he looks like a real person and not an orange cheeto with fly away hair https://t.co/5QL71xfizQ— Wonder Woman (@NickoleRenee) June 2, 2019
I love this president! And his new hairdo! https://t.co/bx105GVxOV— Patty Glikman (@glikman_patty) June 3, 2019
His hair wasn't the only thing that changed ahead of the royal visit, though.
Trump denied on Sunday that he had called Meghan Markle "nasty" just days before his visit to Britain. And yet the remark about the American-born Dutchess of Sussex is heard clearly on a tape of a Trump interview with the British tabloid The Sun.
