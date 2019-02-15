LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'God Emperor' Trump Float Presides Over A Parade, Terrifies Everyone

A massive floating effigy of Donald Trump mixed with God Emperor from the game Warhammer 40K surfaced at a parade in Italy.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 15, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
If you thought the giant float of "ugly baby Trump" which started following United States Of America President Donald Trump around since last July was bad, then there's worse things coming your way.

At a parade in Italy, a mechanical float of Trump, mashed up with the “God-Emperor” character of the Warhammer 40K video game, took to the skies. And the general consensus for the float was a strong "Um nope."

The float which appeared at the annual Viareggio Carnevale parade in the city of Viareggio, Tuscany, had gold armour and a huge claw, modelled after the God Emperor of Mankind from the popular wargame. In his other hand, the float is seen clutching a Twitter-themed sword.

The creator of the float, Fabrizio Galli, said in an interview that “It’s a joke, but in fact he’s trying to destroy nations with the economy instead of nuclear missiles,” he was quoted as saying.

“This is one of the strongest actions, let’s say, that powerful people like Trump can use.” This was in reference to the sword saying, "your duties," Galli further added on his website, which listed the float’s title as “The Master Drone” and referred to the president as “God Emperor Trump.”

As the Internet spotted it, speculation about the float started gaining traction, followed by fear.




































But if you're thinking that this is because Trump has fans in Italy, this ain't it.







