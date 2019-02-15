'God Emperor' Trump Float Presides Over A Parade, Terrifies Everyone
A massive floating effigy of Donald Trump mixed with God Emperor from the game Warhammer 40K surfaced at a parade in Italy.
At a parade in Italy, a mechanical float of Trump, mashed up with the “God-Emperor” character of the Warhammer 40K video game, took to the skies. And the general consensus for the float was a strong "Um nope."
The float which appeared at the annual Viareggio Carnevale parade in the city of Viareggio, Tuscany, had gold armour and a huge claw, modelled after the God Emperor of Mankind from the popular wargame. In his other hand, the float is seen clutching a Twitter-themed sword.
The creator of the float, Fabrizio Galli, said in an interview that “It’s a joke, but in fact he’s trying to destroy nations with the economy instead of nuclear missiles,” he was quoted as saying.
“This is one of the strongest actions, let’s say, that powerful people like Trump can use.” This was in reference to the sword saying, "your duties," Galli further added on his website, which listed the float’s title as “The Master Drone” and referred to the president as “God Emperor Trump.”
As the Internet spotted it, speculation about the float started gaining traction, followed by fear.
When Memes become Reality#GodEmperorTrump #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/uhpftTlfWg— Dustin Nelson (@The_DNELSON) February 10, 2019
Can we crowdfund to take Italy’s ’God Emperor Trump’ to Portland? pic.twitter.com/Y4cTWLh5QN— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 10, 2019
Italy's God Emporer Trump set loose on the streets of Portland 2019 Colorized pic.twitter.com/PoHPSjL9Tf— Dorian Forlorn (@DorianForlorn) February 11, 2019
Trump unveils his 2020 platform— Ranadicus @ Troublemaking (@Ranadicus) February 10, 2019
Christ, I'm seeing that stupid God-Emperor Trump float in my feed even more today.— Nick Ivers (@lvers_N) February 10, 2019
Please kill me.
the wall Build 'ME' The Wall. A message from God Emperor Trump. pic.twitter.com/Y8zJaUF3go— Sam Rose III (@Sammyrose69) February 13, 2019
Italy savage making god emperor trump pic.twitter.com/0NCT5JfA7M— Toph (@Toph_MaGoph) February 10, 2019
This enormous mechanical Trump “God Emperor” will give you nightmares https://t.co/nFLO1XeAli https://t.co/jgOr2KD62y pic.twitter.com/f8Pa46rQaG— david jones (@DavidJones_now) February 14, 2019
God Emperor Trump and Sabaton.— Henrik Lindfors (@hanrek) February 14, 2019
There are so many things wrong with this scene..https://t.co/RA8VyBlI4E
But if you're thinking that this is because Trump has fans in Italy, this ain't it.
The float is literally taking the piss out of trump, the twitter sword says ‘your duties’ here are the floats in previous years pic.twitter.com/6krc6Cyjn2— Leanne Palmer (@WocktheMeek) February 10, 2019
