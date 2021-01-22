Trump had a Diet Coke Button on His Office Desk. Twitter is Stunned after Joe Biden Removed it

The White House welcomed a different President on January 20 and since then, a flurry of changes have taken place as Joe Biden took charge as the top man in the house. A big red button that used to occupy a pride of place at the President's desk in the Oval office seems to have not made it through either and has been removed.

In new photos of President Biden sitting on his desk as he took charge, the button, which used to placed between two phones when Trump occupied the chair, was missing. And a little bit of research divulged what was that all-too-important button was for, a glass of diet coke!

The former President would reportedly press the button when he needed a refreshment and a staff member would bring in a glass of diet coke for him on a silver platter. A former White House aide Chris Sims had also written about the same in his book Team of Vipers.

Trump would allegedly even prank his visitors at the Oval office by saying it was related to nuclear arms arsenal and when his staff brought the coke, he would laugh out.

The button's disappearance caught social media's eye when Times Radio chief political correspondent Tom Newton Dunn tweeted about it.

‘President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button,’ Dunn wrote. ‘When … I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what that little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It’s gone now.’

Trump reportedly is a big lover of the beverage and used to down a dozen of the fizzy drink every day, a New York Times report had said earlier. Even former President Bill Clinton was also a fan of the coke and was often seen with a can of the drink.