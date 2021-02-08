Donald Trump has Been Banned from Twitter, Facebook. But He's 'Enjoying Time off Social Media'

Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly enjoying his time away from social media. The business tycoon and Republican party leader left the White House on January 20, 2021 with an unusual legacy as he was banned from social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram following the Capitol Hill violence led by his followers.

However, in an interview to The Sunday Times, Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser, says that the former president is happier than before as he gets to focus his energies on other activities. He told the daily paper that Trumphas said he feels happier now thanhe has been in some time. Jason further mentioned that Trump believes that not being on social mediaand not being subjected to the hateful echo chamber that social mediafrequently becomes, has actually been good.

The 74-year-old leader faced international criticism after his supporters stormed the US legislator on January 6, 2021 to stop the Congress from validating Joe Biden’s presidential win. With his incessant tweets and social media posts, Trump had influenced his supporters wholike him believed that the 2020 Presidential election was ‘stolen’ from them. The Capitol Hill incident acted as the final nail in the coffin as social media companies collectively decided to put a stop on the fake news and unverified claims shared by Trump on their platform.

However, Jason tells the Sunday Times that the ban has served as a blessing in disguise since it is the first time in years that he has seen Trump truly relaxed. Jason further said that only 45 other people in US history have experienced what it is like to have the world on their shoulders and to be able to breathe, knowing that it is not all on them for the first time in four years.

Trump is facing his second impeachment trial after the House of Representatives initiated the procedure following his alleged involvement in inciting the violent crowds to attack the US Capitol Hill building last month. Jason told the Sunday Times that he does not believe that Trump will be impeached the second time and is likely to be acquitted. The first time Trump was impeached was in February 2020 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.