Donald Trump Has Been Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize and Internet Calls it Peak 2020

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian parliamentarian for his role in helping to broker Israel-UAE peace deal. If Trump wins, he will follow the footsteps of Barack Obama, his predecessor and political foe. Obama won the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people".

Trump's nomination also comes just ahead of US presidential polls and crushing coronavirus crisis that has USA topping the list of worst-hit countries.

The Israel-UAE peace deal was announced on August 13 by the White House after 18 months of talks. With the deal, the Gulf state agreed to normal relations with Israel, while Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank. Trump proposed a peace plan in January that heavily favored the Israelis, but it has not advanced in any significant way. Trump on September 15 will hold a signing ceremony for a groundbreaking Middle East agreement normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

His nomination has surely raised the eyebrows and people are blaming 2020 for bringing out all sorts of events happening. Here are some reactions:

Describe 2020 in 1 tweet: https://t.co/8rDW75zYP9 — Dipannita (@GrinchUnlimited) September 9, 2020

I'M DONE WITH 2020. STOP! STOP RIGHT NOW also someone please confirm that this is a joke https://t.co/SsovUmDQFQ — Mrinalini (@twistedsistermd) September 9, 2020

2020 is a gift that keeps giving. #NobelPrize #Trump https://t.co/yVHI6tz22V — I Am A Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) September 9, 2020

Wow it looks like just anyone can get nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize then — Mikey (@MikeyCobban) September 9, 2020

This President is actually earning the Nobel Peace Prize. https://t.co/NRaz3b10eZ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 7, 2020

In February 2019, Trump had said that he deserves to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but complained he probably would never get the honour. He said that former Democratic President Barack Obama, a nemesis, won the Nobel Prize in 2009, just months into his first term in office.

“They gave it to Obama. He didn’t even know what he got it for. He was there for about 15 seconds and he got the Nobel Prize. He said, ‘Oh, what did I get it for?’” Trump grumbled.

“With me, I probably will never get it.”

Trump claimed he saved 3 million people living in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib region from being killed after he warned Russia, Iran and the Syrian government against a planned offensive.

“Nobody talks about that,” he complained.