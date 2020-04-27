BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Donald Trump Has Decided He Wins the Most Hard Working President Award

Image credits: Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Donald Trump explained how he has outperformed every other president in history.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
In 2007, a dialogue of Kareena Kapoor's character 'Geet' in Jab We Met's saying 'Main apni favorite hoon,' went viral in India.

In 2020, US President Donald Trump seems to be echoing the same sentiment. In a tweet, he subtly mentioned that he may be "the hardest working President in history."

In a series of tweets, he mentioned how he has outperformed every other president in history.

"The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!" he wrote in one.

He also shared how he works from early morning to late night.

And how he doesn't eat burgers in his bedroom.

Further criticising the media, the US President said that "lawsuits should be brought against all, including the fake news organisations to rectify this terrible injustice."

"For all of the great lawyers out there, do we have any takers? When will the noble committee act? Better be fast!" he said.

Donald Trump, who has a public affinity for burgers, is often seen ordering the classic combination.

However, a White house aide has told The New York post that 'Trump works so hard he often skips lunch.'

I can tell you that the biggest concern I have as a new chief of staff is making sure he gets some time to get a quick bite to eat,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told The New York Post.

A different White House official also said that Trump, some days, doesn’t eat lunch.

“There are times when lunch isn’t even a thought,” the official said. “A lot of time there’s either no time for lunch or there is 10 minutes for lunch.”

