2-MIN READ

Donald Trump Has Shown for the '1/100th Time' That He Does Not Understand Fractions

This is not the first time Donald Trump has goofed up on Twitter.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
US President Donald Trump does not get fractions, and he's proved it time and again.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted about increasing number of coronavirus cases in the US and said that the only reason the country had more cases than anywhere else in the world is because they were testing more. He said that millions of Americans had been tested and that if they reduced testing by half, the number of cases would go down. For emphasis, Trump used a common English phrase - "For the hundredth time."

But there was an error - he wrote "1/100th", which means one by hundred whereas he probably meant to write "one-hundredth time".

And unsurprisingly, he found himself on the receiving end of jibes and taunts by Twitterati:

And no, this is not a simply typing error because Trump has proved repeatedly that he does not really get math and that fractions really confuse him. In 2019, while attacking fellow politician Elizabeth Warren for her DNA results which showed that she had a Native American ancestor, Trump inverted the numerator and denominator in a tweet. In simple terms, he got the fraction backwards.

