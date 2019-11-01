Donald Trump Hates Dogs. Why is He Tweeting Fake Photos of Adoration Now?

A very famous dog, a pug owned by English painter William Hogarth, was called Trump. He is so famous that apart from appearing in many of the paintings and as sculptures he also has his own Wikipedia page. However, the better known Trump of our times, US President Donald Trump would perhaps not appreciate sharing his name with the four-legged creature. It seems the US President has sort of a complicated relationship with dogs. For starters, he doesn't seem to like them much.

Last year, Trump infamously called former White House adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman a “crazed, crying lowlife” and tweeted “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog”. But Trump has a history of calling almost everyone who gets fired, 'dog'.

A simple search on Twitter shows that Trump thinks everyone who gets fired should be likened to a dog.

Sample his tweets.

Wow was Ted Cruz disloyal to his very capable director of communication. He used him as a scape goat-fired like a dog! Ted panicked. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2016

Union Leader refuses to comment as to why they were kicked out of the ABC News debate like a dog. For starters, try getting a new publisher! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2016

Egypt is a total mess. We should have backed Mubarak instead of dropping him like a dog. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2012

Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog. Now he calls me racist-but I am least racist person there is — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2016

For Trump, dogs are these malicious villians who are really bad at their job. Hence, they either get 'fired' or 'dumped'. The names-- Steve Bannon, Ted Cruz, Michael Wolff, and Chuck Todd feature in Trump's long list of “dumped like a dog” insults on Twitter. The US President has regularly used the word 'dog' in his racist, and often sexist attacks against his publicly known enemies.

That's not all. In 2011, New York Times columnist Gail Collins revealed that Trump had sent her a copy of one of her pieces that he didn’t like with her “picture circled and ‘The Face of a Dog!’ written over it.” Incidentally, the President is born in the Chinese Zodiac’s year of the dog, but that clearly doesn't say much.

A day after ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, Trump revealed an unlikely star in the operation: A Belgian shepherd whose name, according to Newsweek, is Conan.* The dog sprinted through an underground tunnel to intercept al-Baghdadi, and even suffered injuries after the ISIS leader detonated a suicide vest. Trump reportedly invited the dog to visit the White House.

Instantly, the idea of dog, it seems, changed for the US president. He hailed the dog as a “good boy”, “beautiful” and “talented”.

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

This came just after Trump announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying he 'died like a dog'. Just in case it wasn't clear, he added, "He died like a coward."

But perhaps Trump is trying to make for all the times he has used the word 'dog' as an insult. His efforts may have gone a tad far though. On Tuesday, Trump tweeted a fake image of himself awarding a medal of honor to the military dog involved in the raid that killed the IS leader. He must have realised calling the dog "wonderful" isn't making up for his chain of tweets or the words he used to describe Baghdadi's death.

The image, apparently produced by the Daily Wire, a conservative site, is an altered version of an actual photograph of Trump awarding the medal of honor in 2017 to James McCloughan, a retired army medic who was honored for saving the lives of 10 people during the Vietnam war, the New York Times reported.

It's not limited to tweets or articles though-- Trump's relationship with dogs in his life has not been great either if we are to believe reports. He is the first US President in the last century who hasn't kept a pet dog in the White House.

In her parenting memoir, Raising Trump, the president’s ex-wife Ivana Trump describes in detail how difficult it was for her to bring along her poodle, Chappy, when she first moved in with him. After some initial resistance from her then-husband, Ivana gave him an ultimatum: “It’s me and Chappy or no one!” Turns out, that worked. Trump ended up allowing Chappy to stay but they didn't get along much. “He had an equal dislike of Donald. Whenever Donald went near my closet, Chappy would bark at him territorially,” she wrote.

Has Trump finally found his love for dogs? Well, you can never be sure.

