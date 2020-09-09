Donald Trump is in Race for Nobel Peace Prize, but He's Still Asking Reporters to Remove Mask

Times are tough, people are struggling to stay safe from coronavirus and not fall prey to fatigue of being in the lockdown. And as scientists are racing to get a vaccine, face masks are our only refuge. But what do when President of the world superpower, who has just been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, undermines the use of masks in public?

READ: Donald Trump Has Been Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize and Internet Calls it Peak 2020

US President recently asked a White House reporter to remove his mask while he was asking him a question at a press conference as he couldn't decipher his words from behind the mask.

"You're very muffled," Trump told Jeff Mason who reports for the Reuters. However, Mason was well-aware of the importance of masks and instead offered to speak louder than remove his mask.

President Donald Trump asked a @Reuters journalist to take off his face mask while asking a question during the U.S. Labor Day news conference at the White House pic.twitter.com/jB67ulAHlq — Reuters (@Reuters) September 8, 2020

Well, Trump has drawn flak over his disregard for the mask despite the fact that USA remains the worst-hit country due to coronavirus pandemic.

I'm a bit hearing impaired. But masks have not really made it harder to hear someone. I've simply realized that I just need to focus on the person speaking to hear what they are saying behind the mask. Imagine that. Focusing on the person speaking. Giving them my full attention. — JamieLou Delavan (@delavan) September 8, 2020

Will someone please have the spine to tell Trump, "MY MASK PROTECTS YOU. You're welcome to return the favor, Mr. Trump." — Knitting🐝💛 (@jmasters7649) September 8, 2020

He’s killing Americans by his anti-mask rhetoric, and yet being are falling in line to vote for him. Makes. No. Sense. — EJ “ByeDon” Colorado (@denvercrat) September 8, 2020

Yes and we appreciate the journalist standing his ground. it was a win for the good guys. — Blanche Knox ⁷ KPOP AGENT EXTRAORDINAIRE (@BlancheKnox5) September 8, 2020

we should admire his courage to refuse Trump's demand. #WearAMask protests yourself and others. though the journalist is many feet away from the president, he is still close to other journalists sitting nearby. — Ladyhaha (@RealLadyhaha) September 8, 2020

@realDonaldTrump should not be encouraging people to take off masks!!!! — Cobrakai213 (@cobrakai213) September 8, 2020

Trump has given out some bizarre statements during the pandemic. From calling it a China virus to suggesting to inject disinfectants, Trump baffled people at several occasions.

Trump said at his daily media briefing in April that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them clear the disease.

"Is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside, or almost a cleaning?," he said. "It would be interesting to check that."