BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Donald Trump is in Race for Nobel Peace Prize, but He's Still Asking Reporters to Remove Mask

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump

US President recently asked a White House reporter to remove his mask while he was asking him a question at a press conference as he couldn't decipher his words from behind the mask.

Buzz Staff

Times are tough, people are struggling to stay safe from coronavirus and not fall prey to fatigue of being in the lockdown. And as scientists are racing to get a vaccine, face masks are our only refuge. But what do when President of the world superpower, who has just been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, undermines the use of masks in public?

READ: Donald Trump Has Been Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize and Internet Calls it Peak 2020

US President recently asked a White House reporter to remove his mask while he was asking him a question at a press conference as he couldn't decipher his words from behind the mask.

"You're very muffled," Trump told Jeff Mason who reports for the Reuters. However, Mason was well-aware of the importance of masks and instead offered to speak louder than remove his mask.

Well, Trump has drawn flak over his disregard for the mask despite the fact that USA remains the worst-hit country due to coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has given out some bizarre statements during the pandemic. From calling it a China virus to suggesting to inject disinfectants, Trump baffled people at several occasions.

Trump said at his daily media briefing in April that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them clear the disease.

"Is there a way we can do something like that by injection, inside, or almost a cleaning?," he said. "It would be interesting to check that."

Next Story
Loading