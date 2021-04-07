Donald Trump is Still Drinking Coca Cola Despite Asking His Supporters to Boycott it

Former US President Donald Trump may have landed himself in soup. Or in this case, in a soft, fizzy-drink controversy. Donald Trump landed in trouble after a photo surfaced showing his apparent hypocrisy when it comes to diet coke. The criticism started after he was pictured with what appeared to be a Diet Coke bottle on his desk, days after he urged supporters to boycott Coca-Cola for opposing US State Georgia’s new voting restrictions. Donald Trump’s love for the carbonated beverage has been no secret, but the photo Internet sleuths have found seems to show that Trump, perhaps for the first time, was indeed hiding his bottle of the fizzy drink.

Twitter users spotted the bottle of diet coke behind a telephone on the desk Donald Trump was seated at, behind a telephone, in a photo posted on Twitter by former Trump aide Stephen Miller, Miller in his post wrote that he had “terrific meeting" with the grinning former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

Internet sleuths were swift.

Uh-Oh, someone called for CocaCola to be boycotted but isn't boycotting them himself. Tsk tsk.— NeroFiddled (@NeroFiddled) April 5, 2021

He’s still not on Mt Rushmore and the Diet Coke isn’t hidden quite well enough.— sue vogt (@k9luna) April 5, 2021

It doesn’t look as if the one-term twice impeached ex-president is on-board with the Coke boycott.— Dawn Wears A Mask (@viewsfordays) April 5, 2021

Trump over the weekend issued a statement demanding boycotts against Coca-Cola and other companies and organizations speaking out against Georgia’s voting restrictions. “It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far!" reports Huffpost.

Trump’s love for diet coke, however, isn’t a secret. President Trump had a button on his desk in the Oval Office that summons a butler to bring him a Coke. The former President would reportedly press the button when he needed a refreshment and a staff member would bring in a glass of diet coke for him on a silver platter. A former White House aide Chris Sims had also written about the same in his book Team of Vipers. Trump would allegedly even prank his visitors at the Oval office by saying it was related to nuclear arms arsenal and when his staff brought the coke, he would laugh out.

The White House welcomed a different President in January and since then, a flurry of changes have taken place as Joe Biden took charge as the top man in the house. The big red button that used to occupy a pride of place at the President’s desk in the Oval office seems to have not made it through either, and has been removed.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here