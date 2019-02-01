English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump Jr Thinks 'S&L' is Short For 'Saturday Night Live' and Twitter Has Lost it
The 41-year-old Trump Jr. was brutally trolled on Twitter for mistakenly referring to 'Saturday Night Live' as 'S&L' - an acronym for savings and loans rather than 'SNL'.
File photo of Donald Trump Jr. (Reuters)
Before you go and grab your morning 'covfefe' or run around a 'forrest' for whatever reason, we are 'honered' to inform you that the Trumps have done it again.
As the President of The United Nations of America Donald Trump stays in denial that climate change is, in fact, real and calls it global 'waming', his son, Junior has managed to take the Trump typo game to a whole new level.
The 41-year-old Donald Trump Jr. was brutally trolled for mistakenly referring to Saturday Night Live as "S&L" - an acronym for savings and loans rather than "SNL" on Twitter.
The Jr invited the wrath of the Internet on Thursday when he quoted a tweet and remarked about the 2020 Democratic platform, saying, "It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit."
The gaffe was instantly noticed by vigilant Twitterati who observed that maybe Junior didn't know what 'SNL' was actually short for. (It's Saturday Night Live). Needless to stay, they stepped in to remind him.
It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit. https://t.co/JSYVOyJZNk
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2019
Donald Jr was today-years-old when he learned the N in SNL isn’t short for “and.”
— alcoholic unicorn (@alcholicunicorn) January 31, 2019
You are going to PRISO&
— Jesus Christ (@SonOfGodAndMan) January 31, 2019
“Live from New York it’s... “ pic.twitter.com/h46dTd0IRT
— Andy Heitz (@BeSound) February 1, 2019
I can't wait for the Saturday Night Live episode of you being indicted and being arrested.
— Mr. Weeks (@MrDane1982) January 31, 2019
I didn't even know there was such a thing as a Savings and Loan skit.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 31, 2019
— Arrested Development (@bluthquotes) January 31, 2019
“Live from New York, It’s Savings and Loans!!”
— dammit (@thefuture72704) January 31, 2019
The jokes write themselves.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 31, 2019
Savings and Loan? The apple didn't fall far from the tree, donny
— leeleeb50 (@leeleeb50) February 1, 2019
Thank you for constantly reminding me you’re the dumber one. I always default to Eric
— kerry (@Kschwenky) January 31, 2019
Is S&L a local electric company?
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 31, 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
