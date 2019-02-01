LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Donald Trump Jr Thinks 'S&L' is Short For 'Saturday Night Live' and Twitter Has Lost it

The 41-year-old Trump Jr. was brutally trolled on Twitter for mistakenly referring to 'Saturday Night Live' as 'S&L' - an acronym for savings and loans rather than 'SNL'.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
Donald Trump Jr Thinks 'S&L' is Short For 'Saturday Night Live' and Twitter Has Lost it
File photo of Donald Trump Jr. (Reuters)
Before you go and grab your morning 'covfefe' or run around a 'forrest' for whatever reason, we are 'honered' to inform you that the Trumps have done it again.

As the President of The United Nations of America Donald Trump stays in denial that climate change is, in fact, real and calls it global 'waming', his son, Junior has managed to take the Trump typo game to a whole new level.

The 41-year-old Donald Trump Jr. was brutally trolled for mistakenly referring to Saturday Night Live as "S&L" - an acronym for savings and loans rather than "SNL" on Twitter.

The Jr invited the wrath of the Internet on Thursday when he quoted a tweet and remarked about the 2020 Democratic platform, saying, "It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit."

The gaffe was instantly noticed by vigilant Twitterati who observed that maybe Junior didn't know what 'SNL' was actually short for.  (It's Saturday Night Live). Needless to stay, they stepped in to remind him.



































