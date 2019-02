Donald Trump Jr Thinks 'S&L' is Short For 'Saturday Night Live' and Twitter Has Lost it

It’s almost like a funny version of an S&L skit. https://t.co/JSYVOyJZNk

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 31, 2019



Donald Jr was today-years-old when he learned the N in SNL isn’t short for “and.”



— alcoholic unicorn (@alcholicunicorn) January 31, 2019





You are going to PRISO&

— Jesus Christ (@SonOfGodAndMan) January 31, 2019



“Live from New York it’s... “ pic.twitter.com/h46dTd0IRT



— Andy Heitz (@BeSound) February 1, 2019





I can't wait for the Saturday Night Live episode of you being indicted and being arrested.

— Mr. Weeks (@MrDane1982) January 31, 2019



I didn't even know there was such a thing as a Savings and Loan skit.



— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 31, 2019





“Live from New York, It’s Savings and Loans!!”



— dammit (@thefuture72704) January 31, 2019





The jokes write themselves.

— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 31, 2019



Savings and Loan? The apple didn't fall far from the tree, donny



— leeleeb50 (@leeleeb50) February 1, 2019





Thank you for constantly reminding me you’re the dumber one. I always default to Eric

— kerry (@Kschwenky) January 31, 2019



Is S&L a local electric company?



— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 31, 2019



Before you go and grab your morning 'covfefe' or run around a 'forrest' for whatever reason, we are 'honered' to inform you that the Trumps have done it again.As the President of The United Nations of America Donald Trump stays in denial that climate change is, in fact, real and calls it global 'waming', his son, Junior has managed to take the Trump typo game to a whole new level.The 41-year-old Donald Trump Jr. was brutally trolled for mistakenly referring to Saturday Night Live as "S&L" - an acronym for savings and loans rather than "SNL" on Twitter.The Jr invited the wrath of the Internet on Thursday when he quoted a tweet and remarked about the 2020 Democratic platform, saying, "It's almost like a funny version of an S&L skit."The gaffe was instantly noticed by vigilant Twitterati who observed that maybe Junior didn't know what 'SNL' was actually short for. (It's Saturday Night Live). Needless to stay, they stepped in to remind him.