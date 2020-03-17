English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Racist, Much? Donald Trump Just Called the Coronavirus Pandemic 'Chinese Virus'

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Viruses don't have nationalities. A place of origin is great for identification, but not when it comes with racist overtones, especially when the virus now has a very scientific name.

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
Donald Trump is back at it again with the racism!

As the Coronavirus, which now has an official, and scientific name, called 'COVID-19' is spreading to the rest of the world, US President Donald Trump is fighting back, but perhaps not the way you anticipated.

If you thought he'd be helping American residents with more tests, which the World Health Organization has strongly recommended, you're probably wrong.

Trump has decided to counter the virus with racism.

On Twitter, posting a tweet he called the COVID-19 a 'Chinese virus.'

The virus, which did originate at a seafood market in Wuhan in China, has traveled well beyond China limits, often brought back to America by residents who contracted it outside. Refered to sometimes as the 'Wuhan coronavirus' for identification, the virus has claimed over 4,000 lives so far.

However, viruses don't have nationalities. A place of origin is great for identification, but not when it comes with racist overtones, especially when the virus now has a very scientific name it is recognized by.

People, including doctors, didn't miss out on Trump's racism in the tweet.





Perhaps, this tweet sums up why we don't assign nationalities to viruses.

Someone on Twitter even pointed out that many of Trump's products are 'Made in China.'

Which reminds us, this isn't the first time Americans noticed how a bulk of Donald Trump's products are Made in China.

The United States currently has several hundred confirmed cases of Coronavirus. But the person helping with medical supplies for hospital staff isn't Trump, it's actually a Chinese national, Alibaba co-founder, Jack Ma.

