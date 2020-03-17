Racist, Much? Donald Trump Just Called the Coronavirus Pandemic 'Chinese Virus'

Donald Trump is back at it again with the racism!

As the Coronavirus, which now has an official, and scientific name, called 'COVID-19' is spreading to the rest of the world, US President Donald Trump is fighting back, but perhaps not the way you anticipated.

If you thought he'd be helping American residents with more tests, which the World Health Organization has strongly recommended, you're probably wrong.

Trump has decided to counter the virus with racism.

On Twitter, posting a tweet he called the COVID-19 a 'Chinese virus.'

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

The virus, which did originate at a seafood market in Wuhan in China, has traveled well beyond China limits, often brought back to America by residents who contracted it outside. Refered to sometimes as the 'Wuhan coronavirus' for identification, the virus has claimed over 4,000 lives so far.

However, viruses don't have nationalities. A place of origin is great for identification, but not when it comes with racist overtones, especially when the virus now has a very scientific name it is recognized by.

People, including doctors, didn't miss out on Trump's racism in the tweet.





Its called the Coronavirus and its now as American as apple pie so stop racist comments. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 16, 2020





Most racist shit i heard all day.. "chinese virus" might as well call it "trump virus" https://t.co/eMF1T73WB9 — Kenneth T (@killer621) March 17, 2020





If racist Trump insists on calling COVID19 ”the Chinese virus” we should immediately and forever rename neurosyphilis “Donald Trump virus”



he loves slapping his name on things, finally there would be one that actually fits — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) March 17, 2020





Donald Trump: coronavirus is a Chinese Virus



Everyone: Donald Trump is an American Virus — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 17, 2020

Donald Trump has always been a racist. Him calling coronavirus a “Chinese virus” is just more clear proof he’s a racist. Republicans should remove him, he’s an American virus. And he’s making everyone sick, in general. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 17, 2020

It’s not the Chinese Virus



It’s the Trump Virus #TrumpVirus — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) March 17, 2020

There it is. I’ve been deathly afraid of this exact moment where Trump turns to racism and xenophobia and calls COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus.” We are in deep trouble as a nation now that President of the United States makes the conscious decision to go down this dark path of hate. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 16, 2020

The virus doesn't have a nationality — Hussein (@leb_hussein) March 16, 2020

"Chinese virus."



American jackass. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 16, 2020

Chinese virus? You are indeed a racist, proved time and again. — Chen Weihua (@chenweihua) March 16, 2020

Perhaps, this tweet sums up why we don't assign nationalities to viruses.





Someone on Twitter even pointed out that many of Trump's products are 'Made in China.'

If Trump is going to call the Coronavirus the Chinese Virus, he should also be calling his ties the Chinese Ties. pic.twitter.com/fAeWf58THr — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 17, 2020

Which reminds us, this isn't the first time Americans noticed how a bulk of Donald Trump's products are Made in China.

The United States currently has several hundred confirmed cases of Coronavirus. But the person helping with medical supplies for hospital staff isn't Trump, it's actually a Chinese national, Alibaba co-founder, Jack Ma.