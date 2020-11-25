Donald Trump Just Pardoned Corn and Cob in What May be His Last Thanksgiving in White House

A to tradition, US President Donald Trump participated in the annual turkey pardon event in view of Thanksgiving. Alongside wishing all Americans a 'Happy Thanksgiving', the president was believed to have also made a veiled attack at his former Defense Secretary James Mattis.

What was his first official public appearance after the US presidential elections, Trump was seen in a good mood while pardoning the lives of turkey Corn and its understudy Cob at the White House Rose Garden with about 100 people in the audience. There, he said: “We send our love to every member of the armed forces and the law enforcement heroes risking their lives to keep America safe, to keep America great - and as I say America First, we shouldn't go away from that, America First”.

On behalf of the entire Trump Family, I want to wish every American a Healthy and Happy Thanksgiving! Today we gathered in the Rose Garden to continue a beloved annual tradition: the Official Presidential Pardon of a very fortunate Thanksgiving Turkey.... pic.twitter.com/O92pWUKrBv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

With his insistence on the America First policy, many are seeing the speech as a hidden attack on Mattis’ earlier comments where he hoped that President Elect Joe Biden would take the America First policy out of national security strategy.

Just a few hours ago, Trump tweeted to say that Mattis was the “world’s most overrated general” and he should have fired him sooner.

He wrote: “That says it all about Mattis. Obama fired him. I should have fired him sooner. Did best work after he was gone. World’s most overrated general!”

That says it all about Mattis. Obama fired him. I should have fired him sooner. Did best work after he was gone. World’s most overrated general! https://t.co/2i4jPWAAPA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2020

Although the Trumps usually go on an annual trip to celebrate Thanksgiving, Donald chose to go with the turkey tradition. Experts think that this is his way of not acknowledging the election results and making it harder for Biden to have a smooth transition into the White House.

As the US elections were called in favour of Biden on November 7, it has been nearly a month since Trump has received the vote results, but he refuses to speak to reporters about the same.

Also, he has been seen sharing various unverified claims on Twitter that talk about "election fraud" and how he has "won" the US Elections.