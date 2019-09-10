Donald Trump Just Started an All Out War of Words With Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

After US President Donald Trump had cancelled his peace talks with the Taliban, he seems to have sparked an online war of words - this one with Chrissy Teigen.

While Teigen is known for being very vocal about her opinions on Twitter and very active on the platform, using her clout to address several issues with the Trump administration, it appears that it was Trump who started this brawl.

On Twitter, Trump in a pointed tweet to her, called her, 'John Legend's "filthy mouthed wife"' over her rant on criminal justice reform. Teigen, however, not one to back down, decided to give it back - irrespective of the fact whether he's President of the United States, or not.

Trump's tweet was in reference over MSNBC’s coverage of criminal justice reform.

Here's what Trump tweeted: "When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would have never gone for it. [Barack] Obama couldn't even come close. A man named Van Jones, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I signed it into law, no one else did & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician John Legend and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking about how great it is - but I didn't see them around when we needed help getting it passed."

.....the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it...And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Teigen, responded to this, in tweets with equally colorful language, pointing out what Trump didn't have the guts to name her.

Which brought out Twitter fighter in Chrissy of course, according to a report in "hollywoodlife.com". She went full steam with the colourful lingo, so what he is POTUS.

"Lol what a p***y a** b***. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president," wrote Chrissy.

That wasn't all. She posted a picture with of herself with her daughter and wrote, "Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the p***y a** b**** president had his 9th meltdown of the day."

She also called the attack uncalled for, since she wasn't in the special.

the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn't speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I'm cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch pic.twitter.com/9ZkV7bh4FA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

John Legend put out a tweet as well, regarding the President's choice of words on Twitter.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

An obscene hashtag about Trump also started trending on Twitter after this exchange.

