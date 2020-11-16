Donald Trump Just Tried to Take Credit for NASA-SpaceX Mission Launch but Twitter Won't Let Him

NASA and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Sunday as part of the US space agency's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

SpaceX’s Resilience, lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27 p.m. eastern time (0027 GMT on Monday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NASA's social media handle shared a video link of the launch on Twitter so that space enthusiasts and the world all over c get a glimpse of the mission launch from their homes.

Resilience rises. 🚀The Crew-1 mission has lifted off on a Falcon 9 rocket from @NASAKennedy at 7:27pm ET and is en route to the @Space_Station. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/5Q3uXSLvqt — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2020

Now, along with the rest of the world, incumbent US President Donald Trump was also doing the same. But forever being the tweeting enthusiast that he is, Trump made some claims about NASA before he took charge that did not sit well with the netizens. He said NASA was "a closed up disaster when we took over. Now it is again the “hottest”, most advanced, space center in the world, by far".

A great launch! @NASA was a closed up disaster when we took over. Now it is again the “hottest”, most advanced, space center in the world, by far! https://t.co/CDCGdO74Yb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Twitter users came down heavily on Trump and tried to burst his bubble, saying how this was not true at all and NASA was never a 'closed up disaster' to begin with. A few also advised the incumbent President to do something about the coronavirus and not score brownie points over some private company's achievements or try and snatch credit for NASA's hard work.

Who cares, do SOMETHING about the COVID outbreak! — Robert Studans (@rstudans) November 16, 2020

Someone tagged SpaceX's Elon Musk in their tweet, hoping to get a response.

Trump trying to take credit for the launch. @elonmusk, how do you feel about that? — WTF Seriously (@stopbeingaderp) November 16, 2020

"A great sunrise today, the Sun was a complete disaster when we took over. Now it rises every day thanks to me." — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) November 16, 2020

The President elect Joe Biden already celebrated the launch with us.... you are too late. Pack up — Jenifer (@jenifer__5) November 16, 2020

Another user posted the tweet by President-elect Joe Biden where he has congratulated the people of America and NASA over the SpaceX mission launch and said that Trump should learn how to tweet like a President.

This is what a PRESIDENTIAL tweet looks like: pic.twitter.com/yDyfpDBgXQ — Cheri Quail (@NestofQuails) November 16, 2020

Just a remind Trump or should we call u Mr Liar that it was under Obama which set up the commercial crew programme. As well as that, whilst @NASA have played a big role in this launch, this is @SpaceX’s rocket and spacecraft. Maybe delete this tweet — Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) November 16, 2020

This is not the first time Donald Trump has tweeted about the achievements of NASA and tried to take credit. Earlier in August, he had written on the micro-blogging site that he had helped resurrect the space agency.

"NASA was Closed & Dead until I got it going again," Trump had tweeted. "Now it is the most vibrant place of its kind on the Planet...And we have Space Force to go along with it. We have accomplished more than any Administration in first 3 1/2 years. Sorry, but it all doesn’t happen with Sleepy Joe!"

At that time, Twitter users hyad criticised him, emphasizing how the space agency was never 'closed' since it was launched in 1958 nd several former US Presidents have contributed to starting space programmes.

NASA's plan to expand on commercial spaceflight kickstarted under the presidentship of George W Bush when the space agency established the Commercial Cargo Program in 2006. Also, the Commercial Crew Program was initiated in 2010 under Barack Obama's term.