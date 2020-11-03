Donald Trump Leads Internet Searches Even as Polls Predict a Joe Biden Victory in US Elections

Even as Republican challenger Joe Biden maintains his lead in approval ratings ahead of Donald Trump during the last leg of the US Presidential Elections 2020, the incumbent Republican President seems to be winning on a different front - internet searches.

While Joe Biden maintains a comfortable eight-point lead, as per several poll analysts, Donald Trump seems to be ruling internet searches with more people looking up Trump and terms related to him than Biden.

An analysis of Google Trends searches on reveals that interest in the Republican nominee has been growing with 45 percent internet users searching for Trump. This, as opposed to the 23 percent searches for Biden.

Some of the states with the most number of searches for Donald Trump included Nebraska, Arizona, Vermont, Washington and Oregon. Other states where curiosity over Trump beat Biden includes Texas, Delaware, Ohio, Arkansas and District of Columbia. This means that not just Republican states but internet users in traditionally Democratic states have also been searching for Trump, Hindustan Times reported.

However, search trends have been rapidly changing. As per a report in Geo News, 49 percent of Google Trend searches were dedicated to Biden while 45 percent were dedicated to Trump. The report also noted that five percent of the searches had also been devoted to Jo Jorgensen of the Libertarian Party and that only one percent of the searches included were devoted to Green Party leader Howie Hawkins.

This is not the first time ahead of the elections when Trump has trumped Biden in internet searches. Last week, the terms "Trump wins" beat the term "Biden wins" as the more searched query. Despite polls giving Biden a lead synonymous with the one Barack Obama enjoyed while beating John McCain in 2008, the battle over internet searches seems to have kept Trump ahead of Biden.

Meanwhile, with over 94 million votes already being cast, all eyes are now on swing states that can make of break the Democratic or Republican dream to take charge of the White House.