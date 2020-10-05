BUZZ

4-MIN READ

Donald Trump Leaves Hospital to Greet Supporters Despite Covid-19 and Twitter is in Disbelief

US President Trump, who has COVID-19, waves to supporters on a brief drive outside the Walter Reed hospital where he is being treated [Alex Edelman/AFP]

Despite testing positive for coronavirus, Trump thought it was okay to step out of the hospital in an enclosed SUV with around two people with him.

Buzz Staff

US President Donald Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus and had to be hospitalised last week, stepped out from the hospital briefly to wave to his supporters. The move has been seen as the President continuing to disregard basic precautions to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Hours earlier, Trump’s medical team reported that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. The doctors also said Trump’s health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Yet, Trump thought it was okay to step out of the hospital in an enclosed SUV with around two people with him. His actions may very well have put members of the Secret Service at risk unnecessarily.

Trump, since the beginning of the pandemic, has downplayed the risks of the virus. In fact, a few days before he tested positive for coronavirus, he said it virtually affects nobody. Despite the World Health Organisation and Centre of Diseases Control repeatedly issuing warnings on how to keep the virus at bay, Trump condemned the use of masks and even mocked those who wore it. The first time Trump was spotted wearing a mask in public was in July when the pandemic had already affected 3.2 million Americans.

In a short video released by the White House, Trump insisted he understood the gravity of the moment. "I get it," he said. But does he, really? His actions moments later, by leaving the hospital and sitting inside the SUV with others, suggested otherwise.

“This is insanity,” Dr James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed who is a critic of Trump and his handling of the pandemic. “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die.”

“For political theater,” the doctor added. “Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump’s trip outside the hospital “was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.” He added that precautions were taken, including using personal protective equipment, to protect Trump as well as White House officials and Secret Service agents.

Trump's "stunt", as it is being called, did not really have its intended effect. This is how Twitter reacted to it:

Moreover, updates about Trump's health have been really vague so far.

His doctors sidestepped questions on Sunday about exactly when Trump’s blood oxygen dropped — an episode they neglected to mention in multiple statements the day before — or whether lung scans showed any damage.

It was the second straight day of obfuscation from a White House already suffering from a credibility crisis. And it raised more doubts about whether the doctors treating the president were sharing accurate, timely information with the American public about the severity of his condition.

(With inputs from AP)

