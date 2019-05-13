English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Donald Trump May Want to Increase China Tariffs, Yet These Trump Products are 'Made in China'
Trump had also taken to Twitter to say that "make your products in America" there will be no tariffs.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China “broke the deal” in trade talks with Washington and would face stiff tariffs if no agreement is reached.
"They broke the deal," said Trump. "They can't do that. So they'll be paying. If we don't make the deal, nothing wrong with taking in more than $100 billion a year."
....We will then spend (match or better) the money that China may no longer be spending with our Great Patriot Farmers (Agriculture), which is a small percentage of total Tariffs received, and distribute the food to starving people in nations around the world! GREAT! #MAGA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2019
Build your products in the United States and there are NO TARIFFS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019
https://t.co/HTPTRD3dqP pic.twitter.com/AL80sqyQku— Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) May 10, 2019
Trump/China Vol. 1 pic.twitter.com/7Ifj9LGpkN— on the 🍊s of species (@waxingcrecent) May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019
Oh rly pic.twitter.com/LkJ8T15EwV— Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) May 10, 2019
Interesting pic.twitter.com/S9YZ2uXrak— Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019
Lord help us Part II— Pennyless Church (@PennylessChurch) May 10, 2019
🔹HATS#Voters #Vote #veteran #veterans #Liberal #Conservative #republican #democrat #JesusChrist #Christians #BibleStudy #Jesus #Christ #Christianity pic.twitter.com/upDDqwh1se
May 11, 2019
