Donald Trump May Want to Increase China Tariffs, Yet These Trump Products are 'Made in China'

....We will then spend (match or better) the money that China may no longer be spending with our Great Patriot Farmers (Agriculture), which is a small percentage of total Tariffs received, and distribute the food to starving people in nations around the world! GREAT! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2019

Build your products in the United States and there are NO TARIFFS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

Trump/China Vol. 1 pic.twitter.com/7Ifj9LGpkN — on the 🍊s of species (@waxingcrecent) May 10, 2019

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China “broke the deal” in trade talks with Washington and would face stiff tariffs if no agreement is reached."They broke the deal," said Trump. "They can't do that. So they'll be paying. If we don't make the deal, nothing wrong with taking in more than $100 billion a year."Trump on Sunday defended his tariff policy, insisting again that China will pay billions in duties to the US, after Trump's economic advisor raised eyebrows by saying both sides will suffer.Trump had also tweeted that if you "make your products in America" there will be no tariffs.This, however, didn't work very well as people on Twitter started pointing out that a lot of 'Trump' products are Made in China.Ex-White House photographer Pete Souza shared an image, referencing first daughter and senior White House adviser, Ivanka Trump’s Chinese-made products.But this isn't surprisingly the only thing that has a 'Made in China' tag.It also extended to 'Make America Great Again' caps.After Trump's comments on the tariffs on China's products, China foreign ministry said on Monday the country will never surrender to external pressure.