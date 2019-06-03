Take the pledge to vote

Twitter is Flipping Over US President Donald Trump’s New Hairdo

Donald Trump is heading to Britain to be hosted, and lavishly feted by the royal family for the official state visit from the United States. Ahead of this, he broke away from his usual hairstyle, and got a sleeker look.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 3, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Hear, hear (Read: hair), Donald Trump just got a new hairstyle.

Donald Trump is all over the Internet again, but this time for something you probably didn't see coming - a slick, new, combed-back hairdo.

There are a few characteristic things about Donald Trump that just don't change, even if his stances on important issues do: Like his signature MAGA slogans, his never-wavering stance on building 'The Wall', denying that climate change is real, and his hair.

Donald Trump's hair has been widely discussed, with some people even calling it a wig. However, just like climate change, Donald Trump's hair too, is real: and it just underwent a transformation.

Donald Trump is heading to Britain to be hosted, and lavishly feted by the royal family for the official state visit from the United States. Ahead of this, he broke away from his usual hairstyle, and got a sleeker look.

When pictures of this new look surfaced, Twitter was confused.

Some thought this made him look worse than his usual signature look.









































Some thought it was actually an improvement.


















His hair wasn't the only thing that changed ahead of the royal visit, though.

Trump denied on Sunday that he had called Meghan Markle "nasty" just days before his visit to Britain. And yet the remark about the American-born Dutchess of Sussex is heard clearly on a tape of a Trump interview with the British tabloid The Sun.
