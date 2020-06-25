Dazed and Confused: Donald Trump Not Sure What '19' in Covid-19 Means

There is one thing about the deadly pandemic impacting the world which seems to baffle the US President Donald Trump. And no, it has nothing to do with what the government can do to curb the contagion. Instead, Trump recently said at a rally that he does not really know what the "19" in "Covid-19" stand for.

Trump was speaking at a rally for his upcoming election in Phoenix when he said, "I could give you 19 or 20 names for that, right." He then went on to say that many people can't really explain what the 19 in the disease name actually means.

To be clear, Covid-19 can be broken up into parts. The first part of the name refers to the virus which causes the disease, SARS-CoV-2. The World Health Organisation had said that it was previously known as 2019 novel coronavirus. The 19 stands for 2019, the year when the virus was first discovered.

At the campaign rally, Trump also referred to the coronavirus as Kung Flu and even Chinese Virus. "I can name - Kung flu. I can name 19 different versions of names. Many call it a virus, which it is. Many calls it a flu. What difference. I think we have 19 or 20 versions of the name," said Trump.

Here's a video posted by Reuters where Trump admits his confusion:

Speaking to an audience in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump expressed some confusion over what the '19' in COVID-19 stood for pic.twitter.com/q8x3PbjKOZ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 24, 2020

More importantly, Trump broke a rule which had been imposed in Phoenix just two days before the rally requiring people to wear a mask at all times. According to local news reports, a fine of 250 dollars is to be imposed on anyone found breaking the rule.