Donald Trump Offered $100 Mn in Book, TV Deals in Case He Loses Legal Battle Against Biden

After a lopsided defeat, US President Donald Trump now has a Plan B to run his Trump campaign outside the White House. Trump is being offered 100 million dollars-worth books and television deals if he loses his legal election battle against incumbent Democrat President-elect Joe Biden, as per reports.

According to Page Six, the Republican leader is ‘being bombarded with lucrative offers’ that will concern his tenure in the White House. Far-right television channels also want him to run their shows.

The report quotes, “Translate 70 million votes into viewers and record book sales. All the anti-Trump books have made big bucks, so this from the Donald is a surefire hit.” Trump reportedly carries a portfolio of 19 published books and earlier he has also boasted on social media of being the author of many bestselling books, reports Daily Mail.

However, book sources couldn’t particularly mention any publisher who has taken any deal to work with Trump. In all probability, Simon & Schuster might be one publisher who would have Trump’s stint inside White House published. S&S has been the publisher of Trump’s previous book, ‘Crippled America’, which was taken out a year in 2015, a year before his presidential win in 2016. Publishers often agree to pay exorbitant amounts to tell tales behind the seat in the White House, although sources suggest Trump might not have the same global demand as former US President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, Trump has refused to concede after former Vice President Joe Biden became the President-elect in the 2020 US elections.

Sources close to the White House have said that Trump will refuse to attend the Inauguration day on January 20, 2021. Trump claims that the US election was stolen, however, the claims are unsubstantiated. It is said that he considers Biden as a ‘phony President.’