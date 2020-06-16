BUZZ

Donald Trump Offers Bizarre Solution to Reduce Covid-19 Cases in US: Stop Testing

Trump said that the United States would have fewer cases if they stopped testing.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 11:39 AM IST
On Monday, US President Donald Trump outdid himself when it comes to bizarre claims about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the past, he suggested that injecting disinfectants into the body of patients could cure Covid-19.

But this time, he took things one step further and said that the United States would have fewer cases if they stopped testing.

Trump was attending a briefing for “Fighting for America’s Seniors", and he was asked about the alarming rate at which coronavirus cases were increasing in the country. Very nonchalantly, he said that one way of reducing cases would be to stop testing altogether.

Now, here's the thing - stopping Covid-19 tests would certainly reduce the number of cases reported, because one wouldn't find out if they tested positive in the first place. But it would not reduce the actual number of coronavirus patients, since people would continue to get infected even if tests aren't conducted.

As a matter of fact, what Trump suggested has dangerous implications - if tests are stopped, people would not know if they have Covid-19. Without knowing, they could develop serious complications which could prove to be fatal.

This is not the first time Trump has suggested something like this. A couple of days ago, Trump was attending a tour of a medical supplies distributor. When quizzed about increasing number of Covid-19 cases, he said that US has the most number of cases because they're testing more. He also went on to say that testing was "overrated."

In fact, he had once said that countries like India and China would have much more coronavirus cases than America if they conduct more tests.

Trump's statements have kicked off a trend on social media, with several people trying to establish how bizarre his claim was.

