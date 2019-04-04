Donald Trump Roasted on Twitter for 'Lying' About His Father's Birth in Germany

Trump just said "my father is German, was German. Born in a very wonderful place in Germany." Fred Trump was born in New York. pic.twitter.com/U6eWYPzjrJ — Tommy MMXIXtopher (@tommyxtopher) April 2, 2019

I apologise on behalf of Scotland for the mother. — Gordon Hendry (@Jake5ey) April 2, 2019

Let’s go to the Trump®️Map pic.twitter.com/G8awbhu3UV — Natalie Eilatan (@natalie905) April 2, 2019

That is worrisome. Why isnt the question being asked more? — Orin Gordon (@oringordon) April 2, 2019

How often does he say anything that ISN’T worrisome? — LT Greenwald (@LT_Greenwald) April 2, 2019

His grandfather was born in Germany and later banished. Angela Merkel probably thinks not taking the Trumps back was a wise move. pic.twitter.com/UHQRgsBdrj — Agent Maria Hill 2020 💥 (@AgentHillResist) April 2, 2019

Funny how Trump seems to have a whole lot of confusion about where people are born. pic.twitter.com/SW6q08vfof — Tony Stark 2020 💥 (@1IronMan2020) April 2, 2019

I am truly, unironically, and sincerely concerned he has dementia — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) April 2, 2019

Ok so....NOW can we all agree he has signs of dementia? — Shugar (@GregShugar) April 2, 2019

Sounds like he doesn't know much about the oranges of his father. — Jeff Mac (@JeffMacIsHere) April 2, 2019

Now that’s a commitment to lying. That’s no ordinary lying. That’s pathological lying. — JRehling (@JRehling) April 2, 2019

Donald Trump is often in the news for making erroneous or questionable comments and statements. This time, the US President seems to have "lied" about his father, Fred Trump, being born in Germany.While speaking at a meeting held in the White House with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump said, "My father is German, right, was German”. He went on to say that his father was born in a "wonderful place in Germany" ad so he has a "great feeling for Germany"."But they’re not paying what they should be paying," Trump said, encouraging the German Chancellor Angela MErkel to increase the country's military spending.It wasn't long before social media picked up on the comment about Fred Trump and his apparent birth in a "wonderful" German place. As is common knowledge, Trump's father Fred was born in New York. Not Germany.Trump, 72, seems to have been confusing his father with his grandfather, Frederick (born Friedrich) Trump, who indeed immigrated to the US in 1885 at the age of 16. The information is available on open sources on the internet, in case the POTUS needs a refresher in his own ancestral history.And it looks like he really needs it as this is not the first time that the Republican has mixed up details about his father's alleged German birth and subsequent history.During last year's NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, Trump had said that he has great respect for Germany and that his father was from Germany. "My father is from Germany, both of my parents are from the EU (European Union) — despite the fact they don’t treat us well on trade."He also told Fox News Sunday that his parents were born in the EU and also said it on CBS News when he again claimed that both his parents were from the EU sector - mother from Scotland and father from Germany.Needless to say, social media had their own bit of fun with the nth faux pas.Seemingly random and often incorrect statements made by Donald Trump have led several people to often speculate that he could in fact be suffering from dementia. Well, dementia or not, investing in a fact-checker may just prove to be good idea for the POTUS.